Digital policy in the back seat as election day arrives

Credit: Electoral Commission

Digital and technology strategy is not exactly at the forefront of this year's election, but the major parties have taken distinctive positions.

The National Party

National is focusing on skills and startup support and is promising to appoint a Minister of Technology to cabinet.

On its agenda are a three-year international graduate visa for highly educated graduates, a global growth tech residence visa for people with highly specialised skills and who have worked at a top global tech companies.

A 12-month digital nomad visa will be offered to attract skilled, highly-mobile people to come to New Zealand while working remotely for overseas companies and with the option to apply for a work or residence visa if they choose to stay.

National said it would investigate changes to the tax treatment of options issued by startups to their staff to make it easier for them to attract and retain talent.

A planned Minister of Technology would partner with the tech sector to create the right policy and regulatory environment to support more innovation and growth.

Labour



As the government, Labour is standing on its record, but also making some fresh promises.

It said it would continue a 20 per cent rebate for video game developers to help grow and protect New domestic game-development and support the growth of the software-as-a-service (SaaS) community.

New Zealand’s "Tech and Innovation Story" marketing initiative, led by industry in partnership with government, would be taken to the world.

Small businesses support for digitisation would continue while digital apprenticeships would be piloted under the digital industry transformation plan, with $27 million to cover part payments for trainee wages, employer support and to cover set-up costs for trainees.

The interactive media industry would continue to be supported through the Centre of Digital Excellence in Dunedin while work to address digital hardship and exclusion would also continue.

New policies include the development of a plan to enable the economy, health and education and the workforce to access the opportunities that artificial intelligence and similar technologies are expected to provide and to ensure a “just transition” for affected workers.

The OECD Principles on AI would be built upon to ensure AI use was innovative and trustworthy and respected human rights and democratic values. Resources would also be provided through the Digital Boost programme to help small businesses harness the potential generative AI.

The Green Party



The Green Party emphasise values such as social justice and honouring the Treat of Waitangi in its policies.

It promises to implement actions to monitor and address digital division and to ensure the benefits of digital services are experienced by all and do not generate new economic, social or political inequalities.

It will support legislation and government policies that ensure internet rights such as net neutrality, data access, and disconnection rights.

It promises to ensure all government databases that are eligible to be released into the public domain under the Official Information Act are made freely available in a format that enables the reuse, adaptation and analysis of the information.

It also encourages initiatives that promote affordability, accessibility and network resilience in the provision of internet services and promotes collaboration and opportunities for enhanced communication between the government, the digital sector and users on digital security issues.

ACT



Apart from promising to defund some existing industry programmes to cut waste, ACT's policy is particularly light on specific ICT and digital policy. The emphasis is on policing red tape and regulation, delivering effective and efficient public services and helping small businesses get ahead.

The party promises to abolish Fair Pay Agreements and support freedom to contract.

It also wants to get rid of the "complicated and burdensome" system for temporary work visas and replace it with simple demand-based pricing and to tackle slow processing times at Immigration NZ.

A moratorium would be placed on minimum wage increases for three years and 90-day trials would be reinstated for all businesses, not just those with fewer than 20 employees.

Act also promises to reduce the cost of "unfounded" personal grievances to employers and to introduce a simplified hours-based accrual system for annual leave calculation.

Foreign investment would be welcomed by exempting investors from countries within the OECD from the need to receive Overseas Investment Office approval.

Industry bodies such as the Technology Users' Association (TUANZ) have also had their say on policy priorities.