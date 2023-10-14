Menu
Nextgen adds Druva to APAC distribution portfolio

For Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines.

Nextgen Group has signed on Druva to its cyber security and data resilience portfolio in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, as the software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform aims to expand in Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines.

Through the agreement, Druva is expecting that it will scale its global ecosystem of partners and claims it builds upon its Partner+ Program, which launched in July this year.

The two companies will also provide services for joint customers.

Mike Houghton, senior VP of global partners and alliances at Druva, said the partnership is “all about modernising data protection”.

“We believe that every business, regardless of its size or industry, deserves robust data resilience and business continuity. This partnership embodies our commitment to empowering our partners and simplifying data security infrastructure,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gavin Lawless, Nextgen group chief operating officer and managing director, said that “it is important for us to offer our partners best-in-class technology as they help their customers navigate the technology landscape and invest in the appropriate protection for their organisation”.

“Data resilience, data protection and cyber security are inextricably linked and Druva is building an exceptional reputation for helping organisations manage their data and giving them ransomware protection in this increasingly challenging threat landscape,” he added.

Nextgen’s APAC agreement with Druva comes a month after it signed up XM Cyber in September to its product portfolio also for Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines in addition to Singapore.  


