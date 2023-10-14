How DXC is selling Oracle’s cloud dream in A/NZ

Practice director Mark Simpson how OCI is squaring up to its hyperscale rivals.

Mark Simpson (DXC Technology) Credit: IDG

Oracle has long been regarded as playing fourth or fifth fiddle in the global cloud race, but that is rapidly changing – at least in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

According to Mark Simpson, Oracle practice director at DXC Technology Australia and New Zealand, there has been a “fundamental shift” in the cloud infrastructure battle with Oracle primed to challenge Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft Azure.

“We have seen significant growth in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). We have been adding 10 to 20 per cent more customers every year to OCI.

“The reality is that how do we drive long-term value and engagement with the customers. When you see the benefits organisations can achieve from OCI, it’s incumbent on us to explain what those are, as well as articulating the benefits of AWS and Azure too.”

Perth-based Simpson first joined DXC in 2018 when his company MPower, an Oracle Asia Pacific (APAC) Partner of the Year, was acquired by the global systems integrator.

Now leading DXC’s Oracle practice across A/NZ, Simpson is responsible for overseeing over 100 customers who are “looking to continually innovate and improve”.

“We were a bit of a pioneer in the space of transforming organisations and driving change using Oracle and Oracle Cloud,” he said.

“There has been a fundamental shift in the infrastructure and hyperscaler space and we’re pretty excited about what that means for us. We’re seeing the cheaper, better and more secure story becoming more prevalent among our customers.”

“We’ve done a huge amount of work moving people onto Oracle and seeing other workloads come across and now, we’re seeing Oracle Cloud Infrastructure used in the same breath as AWS and Azure,” he added.

Historically, Simpson said, MPower and DXC projects largely consisted of implementing Oracle applications onto on-premises infrastructures or other public clouds.

As little as four years ago, Oracle often lagged behind in fifth place, alongside IBM, in the global cloud wars, falling behind AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and even China’s Alibaba.

Having been somewhat late the cloud race, Oracle has rapidly ramped up its cloud investment in recent years, spending as much as US$2.4 billion per quarter in the business as of 2022.

For the channel, the potential opportunities are gargantuan, with Oracle claiming that 50 to 60 per cent of its cloud business can be attributed to partners.

With Simpson having already reaped the benefits through Oracle’s applications, including its enterprise resource planning, ramping up DXC’s OCI revenue is high on the agenda.

“Now it’s about looking at what the next step is,” he said. “Are customers getting what they expected from the hyperscalers? I personally believe there is a huge opportunity for Oracle here to go from ‘knocking at the door’ in fourth place and become a relevant player at the table.

“It’s all about education. And that’s starting at the very bottom. Oracle is doing a lot to educate cloud engineers, then the architects and then finally the C-suite.”