Brightcove’s Belger appointed as TeamViewer A/NZ sales head

Andrew Belger (TeamViewer) Credit: TeamViewer

TeamViewer has appointed former Brightcove regional sales director Andrew Belger as head of sales for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).



In the role, which he started last month, Belger manages enterprise and channel sales, including business development and strategic partnerships for large customers. He also works with TeamViewer’s Asia Pacific (APAC) headquarters in Singapore and its A/NZ hub in Adelaide.

He comes into the role with over 20 years of experience in the technology industry, with the last year at Brightcove. He also worked at MicroStrategy, Ellucian, Teradata, Bravua Solutions, HP Software and IBM.

TeamViewer APAC president Sojung Lee said Belger was a “key hire” for the company’s regional growth ambitions.

“His proven skills in analytical decision-making and go-to-market strategy planning as well as his strong network and enterprise software background are a great match for TeamViewer’s continued emphasis on secure, reliable and remote connectivity for enterprise customers and productivity solutions for the digital transformation of industrial value-chains,” she said.

“Andrew’s in-depth knowledge of the Asia Pacific market and track record in leadership roles make him well-suited to advance our operations in A/NZ.”

Meanwhile, Belger said the move to TeamViewer was an “exciting” step.

“The company has already forged strong relationships with a diverse customer and partner base in A/NZ. I am looking forward to expanding these relationships even further and driving TeamViewer’s augmented and mixed reality innovations in the region,” he added.