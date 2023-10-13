Cyber security roll-up Bastion rolls up threat intelligence specialist Cassini

Eugene Gibney (Bastion) with Dean Pemberton and James Fitzsimons (Cassini). Credit: Supplied

Newly formed cyber security specialist Bastion Security Group has acquired Wellington-based cyber threat intelligence company Cassini.

Independently-owned Bastion has around 200 enterprise and government customers and with a team of over 130.

The company was created through the April 2023, Quadrant Private Equity-funded merger of three established IT security businesses: Quantum Security, ZX Security, and Helix Security, now joined by Cassini.

Bastion CEO Eugene Gibney said the team at Cassini were highly regarded in the market and would complement the services of Bastion "perfectly".

"Having the expertise from the four businesses combined in Bastion will give us a launch pad to unlock further growth both organically and via acquisitions as we expand into new service offerings and geographies," Gibney said.

"Cyber threats are the number one concern for CIOs and CTOs, our mission is to alleviate this concern and help our clients achieve their outcomes in a secure way. It is exciting times ahead for Bastion, our teams across the four businesses, and our clients.”

Cassini co-owner Dean Pemberton said joining Bastion provided huge opportunities for his team and clients.

Co-owner James Fitzsimons said the acquisition would enable Cassini to leverage the rest of the Bastion group to further enhance its services.

"We look forward to being able to increase the speed that Cassini can bring innovative solutions to market, helping to drive better security outcomes for Bastion Security Group clients," he said.



The Cassini cyber threat intelligence service enhances an organisation's defences by blocking malicious traffic at their network boundary and endpoints, disrupting malicious activity and preventing harm from occurring.

The platform aggregates multiple threat intelligence feeds using the GCSB's Malware Free Networks threat detection and disruption service and the Phishing Disruption Service. Also provided are simple integrations with clients’ existing IT network infrastructure, endpoint protection solutions and security incident and event management systems such as Microsoft Sentinel.

Cassini also provides cyber security design and architecture consulting services to build security into systems and networks from the start.



Bastion provides a range of cyber security consulting services meaning the four combined businesses now deliver services spanning governance, risk and compliance, penetration testing, cloud security, and cyber strategy advice.

Gibney said as the need for cyber security assurance and testing services grows, he was seeing a natural consolidation of the market.

"As the market grows Bastion is focused on diversifying our service offerings to ensure we’re helping our clients with a broader range of services," he said.

"This expansion will largely be organic, however the acquisition of Cassini is a perfect fit with Bastion’s consulting, advisory and testing services as we look to automate and reduce response times to cyber threats."

The evident maturing of the local cyber security scene still left room for innovators, Gibney said.

"We are always encouraged by new startups taking innovative approaches," he said. "Cassini is the perfect example of a niche player that is leading the charge on innovation in the threat protection landscape."

Quadrant owns nearly 68 per cent of the existing combined Bastion business according to Companies Office records.

The values of the deals that created Bastion have not been disclosed, however, the company appears to have been around three quarters the size of Defend in terms of staff when Vodafone NZ, now One NZ, bought 60 per cent of that company for a reported $26.3 million.

That deal would have valued the Defend business at around $43 million in February 2022.

Cassini was the first acquisition by Bastion and further organic and acquisitive growth is expected. The deal is scheduled to be completed this month.

