Menu
Fujifilm Business Innovation appoints first regional 'growth partner', recruits more

Fujifilm Business Innovation appoints first regional 'growth partner', recruits more

New partner wins exclusivity in areas of Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Whanganui and Masterton.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Jason Flynn and David Jupe (CBI and Fujifilm)

Jason Flynn and David Jupe (CBI and Fujifilm)

Credit: Supplied

Fujifilm Business Innovation NZ has appointed its first regional partner under the company’s new "growth partners" programme. 

From 4 December, Central Business Innovation (CBI) will provide sales and service for Fujifilm print technology in the central and lower North Island.  

Fujifilm launched its growth partners programme in June, kicking off a process to evaluate potential partners for fit, vision and alignment.

“We’re honoured to be FBNZ’s first growth partner and look forward to demonstrating our capabilities to the market,” said Jason Flynn, who will co-own CBI with Rob Irvine. 

“There is a huge opportunity to grow our business and local footprint through the growth partners programme, and we can’t wait to get started.” 

David Jupe, managing director of Fujifilm said the company was excited to be working with partners of Flynn's and Invine's experience and calibre. 

“We look forward to introducing them to our customers over the coming weeks and the beginning of a productive long-term partnership," he said. 

CBI, which was incorporated on 5 October, will be responsible for providing field service and support to Fujifilm Business Innovation customers and local sales for Fujifilm print technology products and solutions in the areas of Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Whanganui and Masterton. 

“Our growth partners programme continues to make good progress and we look forward to welcoming more in the coming months,” Jupe said.

Announcing the new programme in June, Jupe said it would grow Fujifilm's product and service offerings in regional New Zealand with greater pace, flexibility and autonomy – "the essence of being local".

Fujifilm would continue direct sales and support in areas not covered by a growth partner.

Flynn worked for Ricoh for nearly 16 years until mid 2021.



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags printingcopyingFujifilm Business Innovationoffice supplies

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023

The 2023 SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit was held in Vietnam and marked the culmination of a three-day channel event with more than 170 participants from 14 countries gathered to strengthen business connections, share insights and best practices. Top partners were also recognised for their efforts in 2023.

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023
EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
Show Comments
 