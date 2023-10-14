Fujifilm Business Innovation appoints first regional 'growth partner', recruits more

New partner wins exclusivity in areas of Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Whanganui and Masterton.

Jason Flynn and David Jupe (CBI and Fujifilm) Credit: Supplied

Fujifilm Business Innovation NZ has appointed its first regional partner under the company’s new "growth partners" programme.

From 4 December, Central Business Innovation (CBI) will provide sales and service for Fujifilm print technology in the central and lower North Island.

Fujifilm launched its growth partners programme in June, kicking off a process to evaluate potential partners for fit, vision and alignment.

“We’re honoured to be FBNZ’s first growth partner and look forward to demonstrating our capabilities to the market,” said Jason Flynn, who will co-own CBI with Rob Irvine.

“There is a huge opportunity to grow our business and local footprint through the growth partners programme, and we can’t wait to get started.”

David Jupe, managing director of Fujifilm said the company was excited to be working with partners of Flynn's and Invine's experience and calibre.

“We look forward to introducing them to our customers over the coming weeks and the beginning of a productive long-term partnership," he said.

CBI, which was incorporated on 5 October, will be responsible for providing field service and support to Fujifilm Business Innovation customers and local sales for Fujifilm print technology products and solutions in the areas of Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Whanganui and Masterton.



“Our growth partners programme continues to make good progress and we look forward to welcoming more in the coming months,” Jupe said.

Announcing the new programme in June, Jupe said it would grow Fujifilm's product and service offerings in regional New Zealand with greater pace, flexibility and autonomy – "the essence of being local".

Fujifilm would continue direct sales and support in areas not covered by a growth partner.

Flynn worked for Ricoh for nearly 16 years until mid 2021.





