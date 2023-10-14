OpenText unveils new global 'standardised' partner program

Sandy Ono (OpenText) Credit: OpenText

Information management company OpenText has unveiled its new global unified partner network program, offering what it claims is a "standardised program framework".

Under the new program, the company aims to offer cohesive support for partners under OpenText as well as those within its recently acquired software firm Micro Focus.

OpenText claims its 30,000 partners will have access to a standardised program framework, including access to expertise in information management and globally consistent processes and benefits.

For mid-market partners, its Cloud Acceleration Program will offer growth opportunities and support for partners to build new businesses with its public cloud offerings.

OpenText is also introducing a new offering called Aviator Thrust for Partners, aimed at customising solutions for clients using OpenText Cloud API services.

Additionally, the SolEx program aims to give partners the opportunity to “be an extension” of OpenText products with joint solutions to meet specific market needs.

“As we advance our opentext.ai vision and strategy, the OpenText Partner Network is going to be a thriving ecosystem where collaboration and innovation flourish,” said Sandy Ono, chief marketing officer at OpenText.

“OpenText is investing in research and development to develop advanced technologies that our partners will be able to build upon. Together we are going to help customers around the globe improve and secure their underlying data and information flows to take advantage of AI [artificial intelligence].

“We are committed to co-innovation with our partners to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”