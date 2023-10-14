Telco disputes scheme sees 64% surge in complaints

97.5 per cent of complaints were resolved quickly, often within a few days.

Jeanie Robinson (Telecommunications Disputes Resolution Scheme) Credit: Supplied

The number of telco customers seeking help from the Telecommunications Disputes Resolution Scheme has surged by 64 per cent year on year.

A total of 3725 people got in touch with the TDR Scheme for help with their home, mobile phone, and internet issues, up from 2271 in 2022 and the highest number ever.

Billing was the top theme, with the 1511 billing complaints received representing 40.6 per cent of all complaints raised, including 867 cases of disputed charges.

After billing, 688 consumers (18.5 per cent) raised customer service issues, 601 (16.1 per cent) experienced faults and 435 (11.7 per cent) raised an installation complaint.

Among the root causes of the complaints were disputed charges, which were up 74 per cent to 867 and faults, up 332 per cent to 160.

The TDR's commercial manager, Jeanie Robinson, said the scheme had been working hard to improve awareness and it was "great to see this reflected in our interactions".

Most complaints were resolved quickly, allowing customers to get back to normal, often within a few days. 97.5 per cent, or 3413 complaints, were resolved or closed during the initial, informal engagement process, when the TDR referred the complaint to the service provider.

Less than three percent of the complaints, 88 in total, required formal dispute resolution assistance, such as facilitation or mediation, or for TDR to decide on the complaint.

Disputes about direct debit charges, sales tactics and service interruptions were all well down year on year.

In November, 2021, the Commerce Commission recommended a raft of improvements to the TDRS, including independence from carrier group the Telecommunications Carriers' Forum.

Telecommunications commissioner Tristan Gilbertson said improvements were needed to raise the profile of the scheme with consumers and to lift its performance.