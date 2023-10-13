Councils head to market for managed services and CRM partners

DevOps and FinOps are high priorities for Hamilton City Council in the short and medium term.

Credit: Supplied

Two of New Zealand's larger councils are seeking partners to help implement new operating models and technologies.

Hamilton City Council (HCC) is seeking a managed service provider to help deliver a new IS operating model while Greater Wellington Regional Council (GWRC) is heading to market for a new customer relationship management (CRM) and implementation partner.

Hamilton City Council, with around 1500 staff spread across 29 business units and 20 sites, is seeking a partner to help it shift towards a new IS operating model as its current outsourcing contract heads towards expiry next July.

"The council IS team currently focuses on driving efficiencies within a traditional plan, build, run model," the council's tender said.

"HCC is currently actively working to move towards a product and platform model eventually, in the future, operating in a fully embedded business product model."

DevOps and FinOps were high priority initiatives in the short and medium term and the council expected selected managed service providers (MSPs) to have proven capabilities and experience in these disciplines.

The new model sees certain currently outsourced IT services being delivered by internally by IT staff.

However, the council has decided to procure database management, alert and event monitoring, IT service management tooling and software asset management managed services as well as other service delivery and support services.

HCC said it did not want to limit its exposure to technology advances nor to create a purely transactional relationship that could stifle any potential innovation and benefits such as cost savings.

"Should new technologies or approaches prove advantageous for council then we would expect the MSP to

table these improvements and council would want to work with the MSP to vary our agreement to take advantage of those offerings," the tender said.

After replacing its ERP system in 2021, Great Wellington Regional Council has issued an advance notice of its intention to select and roll out a new CRM system.

GWRC is seeking a qualified supplier with NZ government experience to propose a SaaS CRM solution coupled with a "fit-for-purpose, carefully considered implementation methodology".

The CRM system is to be used to support the council’s stakeholder relationship management processes and replace its current Metlink Resolve contact tracking and case management system.