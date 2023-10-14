NZ IT job ads dropped 7% in September amid ongoing decline

Credit: Photo 105100858 © Patryk Kosmider | Dreamstime.com

Job ads for IT roles in New Zealand dropped 7 per cent in September, seeing an overall drop of 36 per cent year-on-year.

This is according to job advertising website Seek’s latest Employee Dashboard report, which recorded an overall job ad volume drop of 2 per cent in September driven by declines in ICT specifically, alongside administration and office support.

Seek New Zealand country manager Rob Clark said the ICT sector experienced the largest decline in ad volume.

“Job ads in ICT have been falling pretty consistently since the start of 2022 when they peaked during the 'Great Jobs Boom',” Clark said.

“Job ad volumes have dropped 88 per cent since that time and are 30 per cent lower compared to pre-COVID (September 2019).

“As one of the largest industries on Seek (by job ad volume) it is also one of the industries to have declined in volume to the greatest degree,” he added.

The 36 per cent year-on-year drop in ICT job ads came in second only to hospitality and tourism, which has seen a 43 per cent year-on-year decline.

The decline is uniform across the board within ICT, Clark said, with most roles dropping by 30 per cent or more year-on-year.

Specifically, ads for developers and programmers dipped 53 per cent year-on-year, business and systems analysts have dropped 40 per cent, and help desk and IT support have dropped 34 per cent.

Engineering and software job ads have also fell 37 per cent year-on-year, and programme and project management have seen a 29 per cent dip.

Overall, applications per job ad fell 4 per cent in September after peaking at “record high levels the past few months,” Clark said.

“Levels have been extremely high for most of the year, and despite this dip, there is very strong competition for the jobs on offer,” he added.