Menu
Elastic hires Confluent's Gavin Jones as A/NZ VP

Elastic hires Confluent's Gavin Jones as A/NZ VP

Jones previously spent time at Salesforce, MongoDB and Pivotal.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Gavin Jones (Elastic)

Gavin Jones (Elastic)

Credit: Elastic

Elastic has appointed Gavin Jones as area vice president of Australia and New Zealand as it ramps up its presence across Asia Pacific. 

Jones previously served as Confluent’s A/NZ VP where he led growth initiatives in the region and developed "long-term industry-focused strategies". 

Before joining the company, Jones spent two years at Salesforce, leading its Tableau practice. He has also spent time at MongoDB, Pivotal and Good Technology in leadership roles. 

His appointment coincides with that of former Cohesity APJ vice president Ravi Rajendran as Elastc's new area vice president for Southeast Asia.  

Former Red Hat APAC partner ecosystem VP Andrew Habgood has now joined Elastic as VP of channels and alliances for APJ.  

"I'm excited to welcome such outstanding leaders to Elastic as we continue helping customers to achieve better business outcomes by taking advantage of all their structured and unstructured data, securing and protecting private information more effectively, and optimising their infrastructure," said Barrie Sheers, vice president of Elastic APJ. 

"These exceptional leaders will be instrumental in helping our customers adapt and thrive amidst rapid technological evolution with AI-driven search, observability and security across the Asia Pacific region."


Read more: Pivotal discusses Australian Big Data plans


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Gavin JonesElastic

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023

The 2023 SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit was held in Vietnam and marked the culmination of a three-day channel event with more than 170 participants from 14 countries gathered to strengthen business connections, share insights and best practices. Top partners were also recognised for their efforts in 2023.

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023
EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
Show Comments
 