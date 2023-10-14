AWS: Kiwi SMEs are yet to fully realise the potential of cloud

Tim Dacombe-Bird (AWS) Credit: AWS

A new report from Amazon Web Services has found many New Zealand SMEs are only using the most basic of cloud services.

Forty per cent of organisations with less than 250 staff reported they used services such as web-based email or cloud-based storage.



Intermediate adoption, such as the use of customer relationship management or enterprise resource planning tools, was at 28 per cent while advanced adoption, such as the use of artificial intelligence, including generative AI and machine learning tailored for sophisticated tasks including fraud detection or supply chain forecasting, was at 13 per cent.

"There is still a huge opportunity for businesses in New Zealand to advance cloud adoption, in order to fully realise the potential of cloud technologies," the report found.

AWS reported that NZ startups and small and medium sized businesses that embrace cloud-enabled technologies in New Zealand are expected to unlock up to $1.5 billion in annual productivity gains and support 300,000 jobs across the healthcare, education, and agriculture sectors by 2030. That represented 9 per cent of total jobs.

However, there are clearly barriers to be overcome.

The global survey of business leaders, conducted by Accenture, showed that persistent barriers to adoption in developed countries like New Zealand included concerns about cybersecurity, reluctant organisational cultures, insufficient infrastructure (such as hardware and software) or difficulty transitioning, and a lack of digital cloud skills.

To address each of these challenges, AWS said businesses should evaluate individual barriers in their business to identify specific security, IT resources, organisational culture, and skills required to be successful.

"This will help businesses to develop holistic cloud solutions, optimised and scaled to improve performance, and reduce costs," the report said.

The New Zealand government had already begun to implement strategies that address these barriers, including investing further in infrastructure by developing a five year spectrum outlook to improve digital connectivity and support the roll-out of 5G.

The government was also actively setting an example for business by updating the government public cloud-first policy in 2023, releasing explicit guidance that government organisations should adopt public cloud services in preference to traditional ICT systems and avoid investing in on-premise ICT infrastructure unless specific criteria were met.

"Despite this progress, there are still lessons that could be learnt from overseas experience that may further support higher and more sophisticated cloud adoption in businesses across New Zealand," the report said.

These involve increasing financial incentives to reduce cloud costs to businesses, as Australia had to incentivise small business to claim a deduction of 20 per cent for qualifying digital expenditure up to $100,000 and providing clear messaging for businesses around the importance of cloud adoption.

In the healthcare sector, cloud-enabled businesses could help with addressing the challenge of limited access to healthcare in underserved communities. The report estimated cloud-enabled healthcare could help unlock NZ$600 million in annual productivity benefits and support five million virtual health consultations in New Zealand by 2030, a 65 per cent increase on the current usage.

In education and agriculture, cloud-enabled businesses could help unlock $430 million in annual productivity benefits in each sector.

“Small and medium-sized New Zealand businesses are the backbone of Aotearoa, and a major contributor to economic performance as well as driving positive societal outcomes, innovating to deliver new services globally, and playing a crucial role in addressing societal challenges such as by improving access to digital healthcare and education services and supporting local agriculture,” said Tim Dacombe-Bird, country manager, public sector at AWS New Zealand.