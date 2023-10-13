Menu
Defend adds Google Cloud security badge to claim "full stack" coverage

Defend adds Google Cloud security badge to claim "full stack" coverage

Local specialist teams with Google Cloud alongside its Mandiant acquisition to boost security.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Shiv Prasad (Defend)

Shiv Prasad (Defend)

Credit: Supplied

Cyber security provider Defend is riding a wave of industry consolidation to become one of the first full-stack Google Cloud SecOps and Mandiant partners. 

Google Cloud bought Mandiant last year in a US$5.4 billion deal, adding 600 security consultants and more than 300 intelligence analysts to advance its security offerings. 

"We became a Mandiant partner end of 2022 and a Google Cloud SecOps partner last month," Shiv Prasad, chief strategy officer at Defend told Reseller News

Prasad said the achievement came at a pivotal time with the global hyperscalers investing heavily and Google Cloud in particular announcing a new local cloud region to be based in Auckland

"Our commitment to this partnership is reinforced by our team of highly trained and skilled resources on the ground, who are already working with a wide range of terrific customers, delivering transformation activity to uplift cyber resilience while concurrently delivering substantial cost reductions," Prasad said.  

Defend was offering a suite of solutions encompassing design, implementation and managed security services to empower businesses while equipping them with tools and expertise to safeguard their digital assets. 

Prasad said Defend's commitment to security coupled with its partnerships with Google Cloud and Mandiant, reaffirmed its dedication to providing clients with "best-in-class" security. 

In February 2022, Vodafone NZ (now One NZ) announced it had bought a controlling 60 per cent stake in Defend. Accounts filed by the telco with the Companies Office show the purchase price was around $26.3 million. 

Defend has a team of over 170 cyber security experts located across the country.


