Waikato Regional Council completes 'Project Reboot' shift to the cloud

Project status upgraded to green as focus shifts to benefit capture and business as usual.

Waikato Regional Council is live on Infor's CloudSuite Public Sector software. Credit: Google

ERP software from US-based Infor is now fully live at Waikato Regional Council after a series of delays and a significant budget blowout.

The project's status, long colour-coded as red to indicate unfavourable progress and more recently amber, was upgraded to green last month after the successful go-live of rates account receiveable functionality, albeit a month later than planned in a revised timetable.

Project Reboot, as the project was called, is based on Infor's CloudSuite Public Sector SaaS software and aimed to replace a "tangled web" of 28 different software systems that didn’t speak to each other with a single integrated and smart solution.

Phase one of the project, already completed, delivered a new budgeting and planning system to support long-term planning and budgeting.



The full project was originally scheduled for delivery in mid 2021 at a cost of $10.5 million. However, as of August the best estimate for cost at completion was $25.8 million.

A change request is also under way to remove the implementation of a new payroll system out of Reboot and into a specific project to select and implement a replacement for delivery in 2024.

Council CFO Janine Becker told a council risk and assurance committee meeting last month a lot of work was still going on to resolve issues as they arose through regular business processes.

"With the project due to close at 31 October, the focus is now shifting to the transition of support from the project team to Waikato Regional Council staff, business owner, subject matter experts as well as the managed services arrangement that we have in place with Infor around those WRC-specific parts of the solution," Becker said.

Consideration was also being given to suppoort that might be required after project closure through to the end of the year, when to conduct a post implementation review and how to capture benefits being realised compared with the business plan.

"Really pleasing and unprompted in terms of some early business conversations is to hear about the improvement that the investments the council has made in the Infor solution is providing in that asset managmeent space already," Becker said.

"That was one of our key benefit areas identified through the original business case, so it's really pleasing to see that coming through."

Stories of benefits accruing in other areas were also being captured and the council was looking to make the most of the data being captured by the multi-tenanted cloud product and engaging with Infor's development roadmap.

"We have held a reasonably ... at times it hasn't felt like it ... but a reasonably privileged position with Infor in terms of the relationships we've had and the ability in their product development cycle to influence some of those things," Becker said.

"I'm keen that we can continue to hold that type of relationship with them."

Delays in the Reboot project have had some downstream impacts on other regional councils planning to roll out systems based in part on the one developed at Waikato, such as at Northland Regional Council.