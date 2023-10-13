Trend Micro expands partner program with new assessments, AI capabilities

Updates include improved and new assessments, competencies and AI capabilities.

Ashley Watkins (Trend Micro) Credit: Supplied

Trend Micro has expanded its partner program, improving the ability for partners to offer assessments to customers.

The updates include improved cyber risk assessments and new external attack surface, cloud posture and Azure Active Directory (AD) assessments.

New competencies for partners to earn their technical and service validations in cloud security, professional services, managed security services, SOC and IR are now available.

Further, it addresses the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), with generative AI capabilities enabling SOC teams to accelerate daily workflows and partner analysts to understand the next threat alert and the next opportunity for growth within customer accounts.

The cyber security vendor says the expanded program will support its more than 1,100 partners across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) to accelerate business growth amid ongoing data breaches.

“The resource shortage we're facing locally not only means that there's limited cyber security talent amongst end-users, but within the partner community too,” said Trend Micro A/NZ vice president Ashley Watkins.

“With today’s enhanced partner program, we're ensuring A/NZ partners have ability to extend their cyber risk management service offerings by leveraging Trend Micro SOC-as-a-Service (SoCAAS) or by utilising Trend Micro expertise to augment their teams, enabling them to deliver the best possible experience and outcomes for their customers.

“The program also opens up new avenues for our partners to expand their security portfolios to earn more margin and drive an exponential business growth,” Watkins added.

The program is built around the Trend Vision One platform, allowing both enterprise and SMB-focused partners to deliver services and assessments.

It currently has 147,000 profiled partners worldwide, with deal registrations seeing 42 per cent year-on-year growth in AWS CPPO partners and a 46 per cent increase in managed service provider (MSP) partners selling XDR, the company said.

“Our partners have been an indispensable part of our extraordinary journey spanning over three decades,” Trend Micro CEO Eva Chen said.

“As we introduce a new era of the channel with this enhanced partner program, I am proud to announce our joint mission to enable partners to become the most resilient cyber security companions and guide our customers through their security lifecycle.”

Last year, the company achieved its 15th AWS competency with the Healthcare Competency.