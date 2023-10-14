How partners can take a ‘leap of faith’ with managed services

Rodney Hamill (Cisco) Credit: Cisco

Cisco’s Australia and New Zealand customers are being asked to “take a leap of faith” with managed services, claiming it’s no longer the “old outsourcing nightmare that everyone remembers”.

According to Cisco A/NZ channel chief Rodney Hamill, partners have a major opportunity to build “longer and more meaningful” relationships with customers through managed services, as well as recurring revenue.

Speaking during a media briefing, Hamill said partners who develop managed services offerings will be able to unlock further opportunities across security, network-as-a-service and artificial intelligence.

“You’re not just doing a resell anymore, you’re doing a managed service,” he said. “You’re asking customers to take a leap of faith and to trust you with a particular part of their operations. It’s a much more intimate relationship but it’s good for driving that recurring revenue for partners.”

According to a report by Canalys, commissioned by Cisco, managed services revenue delivered through channel partners in New Zealand in 2022 grew 17.5 per cent year-on-year reaching US$365 million.

The report also noted an 11.8 per cent increase in the number of MSPs in New Zealand, sitting at 2371 partners delivering managed services during 2022.

For Cisco itself, there are 192 partners in its provider program in A/NZ, but not all have managed services offerings in the market yet.

“Partners with managed services have some of the highest growth rates in the market,” Hamill said. “This is something partners use to really push through some of the headwinds.”

The headwinds Hamill referred to of course concern the global economic turbulence, which has affected Australia and New Zealand’s inflation and overall cost-of-living.

Although Hamill noted that things are generally good for the IT industry, he added it “does have a flow-on effect for our customers and how they are using technology”.

Looking at the technology customers are prioritising, the report found that security, managed services, cloud and “the drive towards everything-as-a-service".

In terms of how these can function effectively as a managed service, Rodney said the vendor’s security offering Umbrella was “doing well”, alongside its Catalyst product.

Augmentation not replacement

Among some customers and partners, the term managed services carry grim flashbacks of huge outsourcing missions, especially to offshore locations.

However, Hamill was keen to stress that’s far from the model Cisco is actively pursuing today.

“Managed services for us are not about taking over a customer’s IT, but it’s about covering gaps they have,” he explained. “It’s not the old outsourcing nightmare that everyone remembers. It’s about providing a managed service around a specific or series of offerings that will fill skills gaps and augment a customer’s IT operations.

“As we have that skills crunch, we can help that.”

On the subject of pain points, Hamill also stressed that Cisco is keen to remove as many as possible from partners on the managed services journey. The vendor is even making considerable investments in incentivising its sales teams to accelerate this for partners.



“We help partners enable their sellers,” he said. “We help with collateral go-to-market materials and with investments around marketing dollars. More importantly, we’re investing in sales acceleration managers to help drive these services once they’re in the market. We’re incentivising our own sellers around helping partners deliver Cisco managed services.”

“It gets our technology in the hands of people who know how to use it well,” he added. "We're all in.”