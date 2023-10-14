Monday.com promotes Dean Swan in new regional structure

Swan will focus on further expanding its operations and oversee monday.com’s APJ teams.

Dean Swan (monday.com) Credit: monday.com

Work operating platform, monday.com has promoted Dean Swan to general manager of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

The move supports the vendor’s new hybrid regional structure, implemented on 1 September to help empower the regions while providing a strong connection to global core functions.

As part of the move, APJ, North America and EMEA will be led by a regional leader who will own and be accountable for the entire revenue and retention in the region.

He was previously the regional vice president for APJ, but in his new capacity, he will join the CRO’s leadership team, reporting to Yoni Osherov.

In starting his new role, Swan will focus on further expanding its operations and overseeing monday.com’s APJ teams, including Sydney and Melbourne in Australia, Singapore, and Japan.

Swan was one of monday.com’s first employees in Australia, which launched its operations in 2020 and witnessed its A/NZ customer base increase by 143 per cent featuring Tourism Australia, Kmart, Sony Biz Networks Corporation, and Hepmil Media.

“It’s been an incredible journey since launching monday.com in Australia, and I’m looking forward to continuing to expand our multi-product offering across the APJ market in my new role,” Swan said. "This new structure will ensure we're delivering utmost value to our customers based on their regional needs."

The new hybrid regional structure is also supported by the promotion of Jamison Powell to general manager of North America and the company’s first senior vice president of sales.

“This shift to a hybrid regional model is the natural next step to take monday.com and the CRO organisation to the next level. While certain functions will remain global, the power behind this new structure is that it brings a level of uniqueness to each region,” Osherov said.

“This is crucial as we scale, as each regional leader will have the autonomy to create strategies that are tailored to specific market needs.”

Last month, monday.com expanded its Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) workforce hiring Stefan Pfister as A/NZ senior sales director and Eric Kim as business operations team lead.

Both roles are based out of the company’s newest regional headquarters in Sydney which was unveiled in March following a period of significant growth.



