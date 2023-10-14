Menu
Monday.com promotes Dean Swan in new regional structure

Monday.com promotes Dean Swan in new regional structure

Swan will focus on further expanding its operations and oversee monday.com’s APJ teams.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Dean Swan (monday.com)

Dean Swan (monday.com)

Credit: monday.com

Work operating platform, monday.com has promoted Dean Swan to general manager of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). 

The move supports the vendor’s new hybrid regional structure, implemented on 1 September to help empower the regions while providing a strong connection to global core functions. 

As part of the move, APJ, North America and EMEA will be led by a regional leader who will own and be accountable for the entire revenue and retention in the region. 

He was previously the regional vice president for APJ, but in his new capacity, he will join the CRO’s leadership team, reporting to Yoni Osherov.

In starting his new role, Swan will focus on further expanding its operations and overseeing monday.com’s APJ teams, including Sydney and Melbourne in Australia, Singapore, and Japan. 

Swan was one of monday.com’s first employees in Australia, which launched its operations in 2020 and witnessed its A/NZ customer base increase by 143 per cent featuring Tourism Australia, Kmart, Sony Biz Networks Corporation, and Hepmil Media. 

“It’s been an incredible journey since launching monday.com in Australia, and I’m looking forward to continuing to expand our multi-product offering across the APJ market in my new role,” Swan said. "This new structure will ensure we're delivering utmost value to our customers based on their regional needs."

The new hybrid regional structure is also supported by the promotion of Jamison Powell to general manager of North America and the company’s first senior vice president of sales. 

“This shift to a hybrid regional model is the natural next step to take monday.com and the CRO organisation to the next level. While certain functions will remain global, the power behind this new structure is that it brings a level of uniqueness to each region,” Osherov said. 

“This is crucial as we scale, as each regional leader will have the autonomy to create strategies that are tailored to specific market needs.”

Last month, monday.com expanded its Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) workforce hiring Stefan Pfister as A/NZ senior sales director and Eric Kim as business operations team lead. 

Both roles are based out of the company’s newest regional headquarters in Sydney which was unveiled in March following a period of significant growth. 



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags monday.com

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023

The 2023 SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit was held in Vietnam and marked the culmination of a three-day channel event with more than 170 participants from 14 countries gathered to strengthen business connections, share insights and best practices. Top partners were also recognised for their efforts in 2023.

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023
EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
Show Comments
 