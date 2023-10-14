Andrew Assad joins Exclusive Networks

Former managing director of Arrow follows fellow distributor cohort of Jesper Trolle and Lisa Stockwell.

Andrew Assad (Exclusive Networks) Credit: Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks has tapped former Arrow talent Andrew Assad to lead its Asia Pacific operations following the departure of Brad Gray.

Assad will now hold the title of Exclusive Networks senior vice president APAC and report to global lead Jesper Trolle.

Gray, who has led the specialist cyber security and cloud distributor in APAC for almost four years, has now decided to pursue other opportunities, according to an announcement.

Assad previously held the role of general manager at Arrow ECS Australia and New Zealand between 2019 and 2021, having spent almost 17 years at the distributor.

“I jumped at the chance to once again work with Jesper Trolle and I’m excited to meet and collaborate with our team, our vendors and partners as we plan for a future focused on growth and innovation,” he said of his new role.

In a statement, Exclusive Networks called Assad “an inspirational leader” with a strong record in “delivering outstanding commercial results and in managing high-performance teams”.

Trolle, meanwhile, added he was thrilled to work with Assad, adding: “I’m confident that, with his leadership, our business in APAC will continue to thrive as we pursue our mission to be the go-to specialist in ‘trusted digital infrastructure’.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Brad, who has been instrumental in structuring our presence and developing a strong service culture, in the region.”

Like Assad, Trolle also spent more than a decade at Arrow Electronic, holding the role of president of ECS Americas before joining Exclusive Networks in 2020.

In addition, fellow Arrow talent Lisa Stockwell joined Exclusive as its general manager for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) last year, replacing Jonathan Odria.