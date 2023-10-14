Menu
Andrew Assad joins Exclusive Networks

Andrew Assad joins Exclusive Networks

Former managing director of Arrow follows fellow distributor cohort of Jesper Trolle and Lisa Stockwell.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Andrew Assad (Exclusive Networks)

Andrew Assad (Exclusive Networks)

Credit: Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks has tapped former Arrow talent Andrew Assad to lead its Asia Pacific operations following the departure of Brad Gray. 

Assad will now hold the title of Exclusive Networks senior vice president APAC and report to global lead Jesper Trolle. 

Gray, who has led the specialist cyber security and cloud distributor in APAC for almost four years, has now decided to pursue other opportunities, according to an announcement.   

Assad previously held the role of general manager at Arrow ECS Australia and New Zealand between 2019 and 2021, having spent almost 17 years at the distributor. 

“I jumped at the chance to once again work with Jesper Trolle and I’m excited to meet and collaborate with our team, our vendors and partners as we plan for a future focused on growth and innovation,” he said of his new role. 

In a statement, Exclusive Networks called Assad “an inspirational leader” with a strong record in “delivering outstanding commercial results and in managing high-performance teams”. 

Trolle, meanwhile, added he was thrilled to work with Assad, adding: “I’m confident that, with his leadership, our business in APAC will continue to thrive as we pursue our mission to be the go-to specialist in ‘trusted digital infrastructure’.  

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Brad, who has been instrumental in structuring our presence and developing a strong service culture, in the region.”  

Like Assad, Trolle also spent more than a decade at Arrow Electronic, holding the role of president of ECS Americas before joining Exclusive Networks in 2020. 

In addition, fellow Arrow talent Lisa Stockwell joined Exclusive as its general manager for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) last year, replacing Jonathan Odria. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Exclusive NetworksAndrew Assad

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023

The 2023 SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit was held in Vietnam and marked the culmination of a three-day channel event with more than 170 participants from 14 countries gathered to strengthen business connections, share insights and best practices. Top partners were also recognised for their efforts in 2023.

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023
EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
Show Comments
 