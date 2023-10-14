Denise Millard takes charge of Dell channel as Rola Dagher leaves

Denise Millard (Dell) Credit: Dell

Dell Technologies’ channel leadership baton has changed hands as Rola Dagher quits the vendor after three years.

Denise Millard will now assume leadership of the global channel strategy and programs division alongside her existing role leading the global alliances and industries organisation.

Millard, an EMC veteran, joined Dell as SVP for global field and partner marketing after the former’s acquisition in 2016.

Since then, she has gone on to lead Dell’s enterprise sales go-to-market and enablement strategy before taking on the alliances’ leadership in 2020.

“Dell Technologies and its partner ecosystem are uniquely positioned to deliver transformational outcomes as a customer’s trusted advisor,” Millard said. “Aligning how we set strategy and operate across our partner ecosystem reinforces our commitment to helping all partners accelerate our customers’ digital transformation journeys.”

In a media statement, Dell said Dagher, who joined the vendor from Cisco in 2020 to replace Joyce Mullen, “made the decision to leave Dell Technologies to pursue other opportunities.”

At the time, Dell also appointed Diego Majdalani as its president of international channel sales.

Majdalani, who remains in his current role, said: “By further embracing the power of collaboration, both within our teams and with our partners, we will continue to drive exceptional outcomes for our customers. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Denise to help our partners increase agility and lead in the incredible opportunity ahead.”

Meanwhile, Bill Scannell, Dell’s president of global sales and customer operations, said partners were now helping customers embrace artificial intelligence edge, multi-cloud and cyber security.

“Denise’s strategic partner vision and depth of experience, combined with Diego Majdalani’s strong channel sales execution, will accelerate our partner momentum into the digital era,” he added.