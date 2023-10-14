Menu
Pax8 signs up MDR player Blackpoint Cyber

Will be integrated into Pax8 Marketplace.

Pax8 has signed an agreement with managed detection and response (MDR) provider Blackpoint Cyber. 

The deal will see Blackpoint’s platform integrated with Pax8’s Marketplace, providing managed services providers with a security operations centre (SOC)-as-a-service. 

According to Pax8, the deal will mean MSPs gain simplified security management. Alongside the MDR platform, Pa8 will also add Blackpoint’s Cloud Response solution to either a bundled offering or as a standalone product. 

The products will be available from November 2023. 

“We are thrilled to welcome Blackpoint Cyber to the Pax8 marketplace as a leader in the cyber security landscape,” said Nikki Meyer, corporate vice president of Vendor Experience at Pax8.  

“Our collaboration with a leading vendor like Blackpoint Cyber enhances MSPs' capabilities, allowing them to deliver unparalleled, proactive security protection against evolving cyber threats.” 

 Jon Murchison, CEO and founder of Blackpoint Cyber, said the partnership will allow MSPs to focus on their business while they take care of any potential threats. 

“We are proud to partner with Pax8 to bring our MDR solutions to their cloud marketplace users. Cyberattacks are constantly evolving and we are committed to staying ahead of those threats by constantly scaling, innovating, and partnering with skilled teams like Pax8,” he said. 

Last month, Pax8 opened its marketplace up to fast-track the onboarding of private offer vendors. 

The born-in-the-cloud distributor claimed that the vendors, which are often only available on hyperscaler marketplaces, offer products that fit specific verticals. 


