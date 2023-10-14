Menu
UK pension specialist swoops on Auckland software house Idiom

Idiom will continue to operate with existing staff from its New Zealand base.

Manchester-based Heywood Pension Technologies has bought New Zealand business rules and data management software developer Idiom. 

Idiom equips Heywood with enhanced capabilities such as expediting benefit calculations that will help it to deliver improved customer experiences. 

"The acquisition of Idiom is a fantastic step forward for Heywood Pension Technologies," said Sian Jones, interim CEO of Heywood Pension Technologies.  

"It allows us to broaden our horizons and venture more deeply into the buy-in buy-out market, where we feel we will be able to address our customers' needs with unmatched efficiency." 

Mark Norton, CEO and co-founder of Idiom, said Heywood's platform was a perfect complement to Idiom's unique business rules and data management solutions.  

"Our collaboration with Heywood further demonstrates our ability to develop and use business rules to drive business agility, something that we pride ourselves on delivering for all our customers," he said. 

Auckland-based Idiom will continue to operate with existing staff and to serve customers worldwide from its New Zealand base. 

Idiom develops and licenses its "Idiom Decision Manager" rules engine for use in complex commercial projects worldwide as well as a supporting suite of pre-configured, cloud-based data migration and data management tools and applications. 

Deloitte is known to have used Idiom's software to help remediate historic holiday pay miscalculations for its clients. 

Idiom's other co-founder, Mark Hamilton, has led several local technology firms including PrimeShare, Eagle Technology and RHE and Associates.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed beyond that it went to eight figures.


