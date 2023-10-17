Menu
Latest Node.js boosts stream performance

Latest Node.js boosts stream performance

Memory management to improve leaks is also addressed in the new version.

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Node.js v20.8.0 has arrived, offering performance improvements for streams in the popular JavaScript runtime environment.

Published as the “current” version of Node.js on September 29 and offering the platform’s latest features, Version 20.8.0 can be downloaded from nodejs.org. Stream performance improvements were made to writeable and readable streams, improving creation and destruction by roughly 15 per cent and reducing memory overhead of each stream.

Other highlights include performance improvements for readable webstream, boosting readable stream async iterator consumption by about 140 per cenr, and improving readable stream pipeto consumption by approximately 60 per cent.

A rework of memory management in vm APIs, meanwhile, has been done with the importModuleDynamically option. This rework addressed longstanding memory leaks and use-after-free issues in APIs supported by this option, such as vm.Script, vmCompileFunction, and vmSyntheticModule. This should enable affected users to upgrade from older Node.js versions.

Node.js 20.8.0 also features a series of changes impacting doc, stream, and module capabilities. Although Version 20.8.0 is the “current” release, giving library authors time to add support, Node.js 18.18.0 is cited as the long-term support (LTS) release of the asynchronous, event-driven JavaScript runtime at the moment, recommended for most users and published September 18. It, too, can be downloaded from nodejs.org.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags javascriptNode.js

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023

The 2023 SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit was held in Vietnam and marked the culmination of a three-day channel event with more than 170 participants from 14 countries gathered to strengthen business connections, share insights and best practices. Top partners were also recognised for their efforts in 2023.

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023
EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
Show Comments
 