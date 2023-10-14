Menu
RimuHosting buys NetValue's hosting operations

RimuHosting buys NetValue's hosting operations

Will support several of NetValue's hosted service platforms in a Waikato company partnership.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Peter Bryant (RimuHosting)

Peter Bryant (RimuHosting)

Credit: Supplied

Cambridge-headquartered digital infrastructure company RimuHosting has acquired the hosting operations of NetValue. 

Hamilton-based open source software development company NetValue’s hosting operations include cloud hosting, domain registration, website hosting and email services, will now be operated by RimuHosting under the NetValue Hosting brand. 

The value of the acquisition is undisclosed. 

With both companies based in Waikato, RimuHosting will work closely with NetValue to support several of its hosted service platforms. 

Two ‘hosting specialists’ from NetValue will join the RimuHosting team to facilitate a smooth transition. 

“With Paul Quilty and James Clark joining us from NetValue, we have really bolstered the depth of our team and we are all really looking forward to the innovative technology we will be building together,” said RimuHosting general manager Peter Bryant. 

“This deal, and the opportunities to work closely with NetValue on other projects, helps secure our employee-owned business' success into the next decade.”

NetValue has a team of over 90 staff and contractors and owns Real Time Genomics Ltd, a research and development company providing DNA analysis software solutions for US-based life science customers. 

“This acquisition and partnership promise to enhance the offerings and services of both RimuHosting and NetValue, providing clients with comprehensive, seamless solutions to meet all their hosting and web service needs,” NetValue chief executive Graham Gaylard added. 

RimuHosting provides virtual machines, managed email hosting, DNS, web service monitoring, a remote backup platform and managed WordPress hosting from data centres in New Zealand, Australia, Dallas, London and Frankfurt. 

The company also manages large-scale colocation hosting operations for a number of global businesses. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags netvalueRimuHosting

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023

The 2023 SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit was held in Vietnam and marked the culmination of a three-day channel event with more than 170 participants from 14 countries gathered to strengthen business connections, share insights and best practices. Top partners were also recognised for their efforts in 2023.

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023
EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
Show Comments
 