RimuHosting buys NetValue's hosting operations

Will support several of NetValue's hosted service platforms in a Waikato company partnership.

Peter Bryant (RimuHosting) Credit: Supplied

Cambridge-headquartered digital infrastructure company RimuHosting has acquired the hosting operations of NetValue.

Hamilton-based open source software development company NetValue’s hosting operations include cloud hosting, domain registration, website hosting and email services, will now be operated by RimuHosting under the NetValue Hosting brand.

The value of the acquisition is undisclosed.

With both companies based in Waikato, RimuHosting will work closely with NetValue to support several of its hosted service platforms.

Two ‘hosting specialists’ from NetValue will join the RimuHosting team to facilitate a smooth transition.

“With Paul Quilty and James Clark joining us from NetValue, we have really bolstered the depth of our team and we are all really looking forward to the innovative technology we will be building together,” said RimuHosting general manager Peter Bryant.

“This deal, and the opportunities to work closely with NetValue on other projects, helps secure our employee-owned business' success into the next decade.”

NetValue has a team of over 90 staff and contractors and owns Real Time Genomics Ltd, a research and development company providing DNA analysis software solutions for US-based life science customers.

“This acquisition and partnership promise to enhance the offerings and services of both RimuHosting and NetValue, providing clients with comprehensive, seamless solutions to meet all their hosting and web service needs,” NetValue chief executive Graham Gaylard added.

RimuHosting provides virtual machines, managed email hosting, DNS, web service monitoring, a remote backup platform and managed WordPress hosting from data centres in New Zealand, Australia, Dallas, London and Frankfurt.

The company also manages large-scale colocation hosting operations for a number of global businesses.