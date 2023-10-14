Menu
Enprise shares resume trading after deal ends dispute with MYOB

Sales growth is expected to offset lost margins under new deal, Enprise tells shareholders.

Rob O'Neill
Ronnie Baskind (Kilimanjaro Consulting)

Credit: Supplied

Enprise Group shares resumed trading on the NZX today after the company announced it had resolved its partnership dispute with online accounting firm MYOB.

The dispute arose after MYOB decided to enter the the market directly and reduce partner margins on its MYOB Exo services. 

Enprise's board rejected MYOB's assertion that it was able to unilaterally alter these, initiated a dispute process and, in August, won an injunction restraining MYOB.

That dispute has now been resolved on terms that will see the parties "continue as committed partners" in the marketing of the MYOB Advanced and Exo products, Enprise told investors.

Those terms were confidential, but would will result in the termination of litigation inititated by Enprise subsidiary Kilimanjaro in the Federal Court of Australia, the company said. Each party would pay its own legal costs.

"Kilimanjaro is confident that, with this litigation now resolved, it will be able to apply all its energy towards maintaining and growing its position as one of the major channel partners of MYOB," Ronnie Baskind chief executive of Kilimanjaro said.

Kilimanjaro Consulting and Kilimanjaro Consulting NZ were now authorised to market the MYOB Advanced product for a period of not less than five years and the MYOB Exo product until at least 31 December 2025.

"Kilimanjaro Consulting will have sufficient certainty of future revenue to enable the company to comply with its financial reporting obligations and to allocate sufficient resources to maintain KC’s business and future growth," Baskind said.

Although the new agreements did not not increase the EXO margins which were reduced by MYOB, Kilimanjaro expected the terms and growth in sales of the MYOB Advanced would be sufficient to offset a forecast loss of revenue of about $935,000 announced on 1 August.

In August, Enprise reported an $11.8 million loss, mostly due to a $6.7 million goodwill write-off due to the dispute. Enprise reported unaudited revenue of $20.7 million for the year to 30 June, up 10.7 per cent from $18.7 million in 2022.


Tags MYOBaccounting softwareSoftware as a serviceEnpriseSaaSKilimanjoaro Consulting

