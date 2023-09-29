Nutanix ramps up partner rebates and discounts

Matt Maw (Nutanix) Credit: Nutanix

Nutanix has tabled bigger financial incentives for the channel as it refreshes its Elevate Partner Program.

The hyper-converged infrastructure vendor is offering partners larger discounts for deal registrations, which it claims will be up to 40 per cent higher than non-registered deals.

Nutanix is also giving partner sellers and sales engineers a two per cent rebate incentive of up to $7,500 for identifying, registering, and winning new business.

“This incentive program complements our New Business Rebate for partner reseller organisations, which maintains its lucrative structure from FY23,” the vendor said.

In addition, Nutanix will introduce performance bonuses for top-performing partners through the Outperformance Rebate program.

The changes will take effect from the financial year 2024 with the vendor saying it will continue to offer a “dedicated” channel-led sales resource centre and new enablement pathways.

“With technology continuing to advance at an extraordinary pace, organisations across every sector are eager to harness the power of digital transformation, data-driven insights, artificial intelligence, and the cloud,” said Matt Maw, channel director in Australia and New Zealand at Nutanix.

“To support our valued partner ecosystem in meeting this moment, our commitment goes beyond just words. We remain laser-focused on placing partners into the driver’s seat of the sales cycle, allowing them to achieve tremendous business growth and satisfied users.”

Regarding new enablement pathways, the vendor has updated its Nutanix University platform to offer up-to-date sales, technical, and service capabilities across hybrid multi-cloud solutions.

"Helping partners deliver customer success throughout the lifecycle is paramount to achieving business growth,” the vendor added.

To support this Nutanix claimed it is taking “proactive steps to empower partners” with increased visibility into annual team renewals (ATR) data, thereby ensuring customers are gaining full value from their purchases.

Earlier this month, Nutanix made three new hires in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), appointing Michael Car to lead its hybrid multi-cloud business in the region.

It also bolstered its channel ranks in A/NZ with the appointments of Chris Nixon and Evan Audesh.