After Novopay debacle, NZ schools look to replace payroll systems again

Current agreement for payroll services is set to expire in June 2027.

Steven Joyce, former Minister for Novopay. Credit: Supplied

The New Zealand Ministry of Education and Education Payroll are assessing options to update or replace part or all of their core payroll system.

The term of the current agreement for payroll services is to June 2027 so the agencies are exploring options to inform a business case as part of our what is called the Future Schools and Kura Payroll Programme.

"As part of this process, we are carrying out a high-level assessment of products and services in the market, with a focus on the level of configuration and/or customisation that may be necessary to meet our requirements," a request for information notice posted yesterday said.

Last time the sector sought to replace its payroll system, the $182 million project ended in a project disaster that has become a case study of both failure and recovery from it. The latter was led by Education Payroll under the eye of a special Minister for Novopay, Stephen Joyce.

The needs of the education sector workforce were different to most other NZ organisations, yesterday's notice said, before outlining these and inviting potential respondents to complete a questionnaire.

Differences include scale: covering 60,000 teachers and 40,000 support staff across 2,500 locations nation wide. Further, any new system would have to be able to manage up to 15 different collective agreements and 19 different individual agreements.

On top of that were non-standard terms covering sick leave, holidays and intermiient agreements.

Integrations required include Oracle financial management and Power BI data warehouse.

Information gathered would be used to inform a business case for investment.

"This is not a formal tender, nor will we be expecting that you must adhere to these costs and proposals if and when a formal tender is issued, or a quote requested," the notice explained.

