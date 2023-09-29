Menu
Spark integrates Leaven into cloud unit CCL

Affected staff to be redeployed "wherever possible".

Richard Adams (CCL)

Richard Adams (CCL)

Credit: Supplied

Spark is combining its Leaven consulting business and its CCL cloud business and dropping the Leaven brand. 

A spokesperson said as organisations embraced hybrid cloud and use multiple cloud technologies and platforms, there was a need to bring the the two businesses together. 

"As Leaven already sits within CCL, we will commence the process of retiring the Leaven brand and bringing its capabilities under the CCL brand," the spokesperson said

"This will provide a more seamless experience to our customers and partners while also retaining the breadth of capability and offering that both CCL and Leaven deliver today." 

Spark said it would look to redeploy any people affected to CCL and Spark wherever possible.

Leaven was launched in 2019 to focus on three key areas – cloud adoption, operations and digital innovation, and effectively establishing the processes and technology enablers that underpin business transformation.

Leaven combined local experience with intellectual property licensed from Cloud Technology Partners (CTP), a Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) company.

Richard Adams was appointed CEO of CCL and Leaven in May 2022. 


