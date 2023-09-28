Menu
Dicker Data bolsters Apple support with Kandji deal

Will have access to Kandji's suite of Apple device management solutions including its software.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (New Zealand Reseller News)
Desmond Ling (Dicker Data).

Dicker Data NZ has enhanced its Apple product portfolio through the new addition of device management provider, Kandji. 

Dicker Data NZ will have access to Kandji's suite of Apple device management solutions including its software, which enables businesses to efficiently manage their Apple device fleets, enforce security policies, deploy software and updates seamlessly, and gain valuable insights into their Apple device environments. 

"Kandji's growth in A/NZ continues to expand with the relationship we have now forged with Dicker Data," Kandji VP of global partnerships Dustin Thompson said. 

" Combined, we jointly have significant momentum in our quest to deliver more value to customers than ever before." 

Both Dicker Data NZ and Kandji are committed to delivering service and support to Apple resellers. 

"As the demand for Apple devices in the workplace continues to rise there is a clear need for a device management and security platform that shares the same ease of use as Apple devices,” Dicker Data NZ general manager of consumer, Desmond Ling said. 

“This collaboration allows us to offer our resellers a powerful solution to meet the evolving needs of their customers. Kandji's expertise in Apple device management perfectly complements our commitment to delivering excellence within the Apple ecosystem." 

Dicker Data recently added unified observability and application acceleration vendor Riverbed Technology. 


Tags AppleDicker DataKandji

