Trio of Vocus companies to repay undisclosed termination fee

2636 customers to be repaid a total of $473,688

Vocus Group has been forced to refund a total of nearly $480,000 after three of its companies breached the Fair Trading Act.

Commerce Commission chief executive Vanessa Horne said for six years broadband and power companies CallPlus Services, Orcon and Switch Utilities, trading under the Slingshot and Orcon brands, inadequately disclosed that a fee ranging between $130 to $250 would apply if customers cancelled their fixed-term contracts early.

The companies entered into fixed-term agreements via uninvited door-to-door or telephone sales.

“Under the Fair Trading Act, businesses making uninvited direct sales must clearly disclose the total price to be paid and any other consideration in a written copy of the agreement," Horne said. 

The agreement must be provided to customers within five working days of the sale,

“These obligations are in place to ensure consumers receive clear and accurate information about the total cost of their services, so they can make an informed decision about what they are signing up to."

The fixed-term contracts included a clause stating a termination fee "may apply" if customers cancelled their contracts early. However, the fee amount was not disclosed. 

Following proceedings filed in 2021, the High Court found in August the amount of the early termination fee should have been disclosed because it falls under the total price payable and other considerations.  

“In total, 4,277 customers had early termination fees applied to their accounts, and 2,636 of those customers paid the fees – a total of $473,688 – leaving them out of pocket for payments the companies were not entitled to.” Horne said.

The companies have now entered into a settlement agreement with the commission agreeing to refund affected customers. The companies will provide the commission with interim and final reports to demonstrate delivery of their commitments.

Customers who are entitled to a refund can expect to be contacted within the next six months.

Vocus Group in New Zealand is now part of the 2degrees group.


