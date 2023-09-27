Company-X recognised as AWS partner

Jeremy Hughes and David Hallett (Company-X) Credit: Supplied

Hamilton-based software specialist Company-X has been recognised as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner.

The status was granted following an AWS Foundational Technical Review – a process that ensures AWS ‘Well-Architected’ best practices are adopted.

Company-X DevOps and solutions architect Rachel Primrose highlighted the breadth of expertise required to run Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions in a secure, compliant, and cost-effective manner.

“The review touched on everything from our operational and development processes, regulatory compliance, client agreements, right through to network security and fine-grained access control,” she said.

“It really shows how applying the AWS Well-Architected Framework to a solution can ensure risk is effectively managed, and that your solution is production ready.”

Co-founder and director David Hallett said the successful completion of the review demonstrates the company’s commitment to providing AWS solutions to its customers.

“It’s really important to us that we provide our customers with the best possible experience, and we are confident that our partnership with AWS will help us stay ahead of the game,” Hallett said.

Company-X has recently been involved with a number of local and international tech initiatives, including boosting financial technology start-up Tania.AI’s mobile and web apps as announced earlier this month and improving data standards for the transport sector as announced in April.

Additionally, last year, the software specialist provided a user experience upgrade for Hamilton City Council and developed a gamified beef scribing app for the Australian Meat Processor Corporation (AMPC).



