Menu
Company-X recognised as AWS partner

Company-X recognised as AWS partner

Status granted following AWS Foundational Technical Review.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Jeremy Hughes and David Hallett (Company-X)

Jeremy Hughes and David Hallett (Company-X)

Credit: Supplied

Hamilton-based software specialist Company-X has been recognised as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner. 

The status was granted following an AWS Foundational Technical Review – a process that ensures AWS ‘Well-Architected’ best practices are adopted. 

Company-X DevOps and solutions architect Rachel Primrose highlighted the breadth of expertise required to run Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions in a secure, compliant, and cost-effective manner.

“The review touched on everything from our operational and development processes, regulatory compliance, client agreements, right through to network security and fine-grained access control,” she said.

“It really shows how applying the AWS Well-Architected Framework to a solution can ensure risk is effectively managed, and that your solution is production ready.”

Co-founder and director David Hallett said the successful completion of the review demonstrates the company’s commitment to providing AWS solutions to its customers. 

“It’s really important to us that we provide our customers with the best possible experience, and we are confident that our partnership with AWS will help us stay ahead of the game,” Hallett said. 

Company-X has recently been involved with a number of local and international tech initiatives, including boosting financial technology start-up Tania.AI’s mobile and web apps as announced earlier this month and improving data standards for the transport sector as announced in April. 

Additionally, last year, the software specialist provided a user experience upgrade for Hamilton City Council and developed a gamified beef scribing app for the Australian Meat Processor Corporation (AMPC).



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags AWSCompany-X

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023

The 2023 SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit was held in Vietnam and marked the culmination of a three-day channel event with more than 170 participants from 14 countries gathered to strengthen business connections, share insights and best practices. Top partners were also recognised for their efforts in 2023.

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023
EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
Show Comments
 