Arctic Wolf partners with Lexel and NSP, hires first NZ staff

Join existing local partners ASI Solutions, CyberGrape and Cipher Security.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
David Hayes (Arctic Wolf)

Credit: Supplied

Cyber security vendor Arctic Wolf has landed in New Zealand, hiring local staff and adding Lexel and Network Service Providers (NSP) as partners.

Brent Franich has joined as account executive and Alex Johnson as senior sales engineer while Lexel and NSP join existing local partners ASI Solutions, CyberGrape and Cipher Security.

The US-based vendor launched in the A/NZ region last year with a presence in Melbourne and Brisbane. In March, regional director David Hayes told Reseller News of ambitions to grow in Western Australia and New Zealand, building the “pillars for success” in-region.

“Bringing NSP and Lexel onto our award-winning partner program will further strengthen our ability to address these challenges for New Zealand customers and provide peace of mind through our security operations offerings and unique 24/7 concierge security team,” Hayes said. 

Earlier this month, Arctic Wolf expanded its incident response service across A/NZ, with its security operations capabilities now able to be deployed by partners as a managed service offering. 

Arctic Wolf told Reseller News it was 100 per cent channel focused, so Franich and Johnson would be working closely with partners – whether resellers, non-MSPs, MSPs or strategic alliance partners. 

NZ partners are also supported by team members in Australia with New Zealand responsibilities.

The vendor launched a point-of-presence (PoP) in Australia last month as part of its trans-Tasman expansion, establishing a presence in a Sydney data centre using Amazon Web Services cloud infrastructure. 


