PGG Wrightson rolls out D365 to replace Oracle's JDE

Significant investment in IT systems lifts both capital and operating costs.

PGG Wrightson is reporting progress on its business improvement programme, which features a shift from Oracle JDE ERP to Microsoft Dynamics 365.

The agricultural supplies giant told shareholders last week the first phase of the programme had been successfully implemented on schedule in July.

"The main component of the programme is expected to be completed in FY24," the company reported. "The benefits expected from the consolidation of systems and renewal of processes are greater efficiency, flexibility, better utilisation of our data, and security."

Capital expenditure of $17.1 million was $8.4 million higher than in the year to 30 June 2022, driven by significant investment in the IT systems business improvement programme, which included both operating and capital expenditure components.

Featuring in PGG Wrightson's programme are Microsoft Dataverse for data management, Microsoft's Power Platform for business intelligence, low-code app development and app connectivity, Azure DevOps, Nintex Process Manager, Docusign Contract Lifecycle Management and E-sign.

The company said in a statement it was increasing the use of Microsoft’s suite of products including the FinOps module of D365. Currently, Microsoft D365 is only operating in the retail part of the business.

"The teams who are new to this module will be adapting to new processes and systems prompted by this change," the company said.

Both internal resources and several suppliers or vendors were working on this project, the company said, however disclosing those was considered commercially sensitive.

PGG Wrightson is known to have worked with Microsoft partner Theta, which facilitated a hackfest focusing on PowerApps development in 2018, as well as Spark more recently for IoT and 5G connectivity.



Around 2009, PGG Wrightson invested in Oracle's JD Edwards Enterprise One software to replace five or six existing systems including a modified Intech accounting system the company had outgrown and another JD Edwards installation that was reported to be about a decade old.

The company's financial statements for the year to the end of June 2023 feature a software impairment of $3.4 million. Intangible software assets lifted slightly from $26.9 million in 2022 to $27.5 million in 2023.