Synlait claims success after SAP rollout disrupts first half

Credit: Supplied

NZX-listed milk processor Synlait is claiming significant benefits from an SAP rollout that disrupted company operations in the first half.

The company told shareholders today its new enterprise resource planning system was officially switched on on 1 August, impacting "every aspect of Synlait's systems and processes for the better".

"We have over 250 people using the new ERP system daily, and we are beginning to see the benefits of what a modern, organisation-wide system like this can bring to Synlait," the company's annual report said.

"Introducing the new ERP system was challenging but well-supported by our entire team. We have learned plenty about our internal processes and how to use the platform through data-driven decision-making."

Synlait's project ran late, over budget and had negative effects on operations initially

The firm posted a sharply reduced first half profit, lower sales and higher costs in the first half to the end of January 2023.

Today, Synlait reported total group revenue down 3 per cent to $1.6 billion and group net profit after tax down 111 per cent to a loss of $4.3 million for the year to the end of July, 2023.

Total group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization was also down, 31 per cent, to $90.7 million.



In March, chief executive Grant Watson said problems with the company's new software had caused disruption to supplies.

"[This] significantly impacted our ability to release and ship products to customers during the first half of the financial year," he said.

"Implementing SAP was the right decision. However, our readiness was not where we needed it to be."

Last year's annual report, to the end of July, said a rollout was expected by the end of January 2022 while the company's 2022 report said go-live happened last August.

From the end of September, 2022, Synlait moved into what it described as a "stabilisation period" for its new ERP system.

Today, Synlait reported closing inventory finished down 35 per cent year-on-year, after record-high ingredient inventory levels in the first half.

A total of $60.9 million of costs relating to the SAP project was capitalised to intangible assets during the year. Synlait bucked the trend of cloud deployment by choosing to roll the software out on-premise, allowing it to be depreciated.

"During the year we incurred $17.4 million of costs in connection with our ERP implementation," the company reported. "$6.8 million of this was incurred during the stabilisation period of the implementation, with an additional $10.6 million of recurring annual costs (including $6.1 million of depreciation)."