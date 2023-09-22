Menu
Securecom plans build-out after Prophecy Networks buy-out

Service diversification and an expansion in the central North Island are on the cards.

Greg Mikkelsen (Securecom)

Credit: Reseller News

Auckland-headquartered managed security services provider Securecom is seeking growth after its March acquisition of Hawkes Bay-based Prophecy Networks.

Prophecy Networks will now operate as Securecom Hawkes Bay and a new business plan incorporating the combined managed services, networking, cloud and security strengths of both companies is in development.

Prophecy senior manager Rachael Price has been appointed general manager of the Hawkes Bay operation. She recently celebrated 12 years with Prophecy, most recently as CFO and head of managed services.

Securecom managing director Greg Mikkelsen said the acquisition provided the opportunity to both diversify geographically and to further expand Securecom's growing network and managed services capability.

"With added enterprise networking capabilities, especially in Wellington, our growth aspirations are well served,” he said.

“Specifically, we expect new demand for CATO Secure Access Service Edge solutions, reflecting the convergence between security and networking."

Securecom is also investing in growth in the wider Hawkes Bay region extending from Gisborne down to Central Hawkes Bay and across to Manawatu, consolidating data centres, and introducing clients to the full portfolio now available from the combined entities.

“As this acquisition beds in, we’ll be looking for further opportunities which come with scale, breadth of services, and a more complete offering which accurately meets the needs of our customers,” Mikkelsen said.

Price said joining forces with Securecom extended both the business's footprint and its solutions and services capabilities, enhancing the value proposition for customers of both organisations.

“With the expanded solutions on offer from Securecom, Prophecy’s existing clients can move towards a single services provider for all their IT needs," she said. "With security a pressing concern for every business today, an integrated approach delivers a real advantage.”

Founded in 2001, Prophecy was a recognised brand with offices in Napier and Wellington.

Mikkelsen said all operational staff at Prophesy had been retained and Securecom was employing more people in both Hawkes Bay and Wellington to meet demand.


Tags Managed security servicessecurecomSASEcyber securitysecurityProphecy Networks

