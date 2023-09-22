CybersecCon grows as Chillisoft turns 25

Alex Teh (Chillisoft) Credit: Supplied

Chillisoft has seen increasing interest in its CybersecCon event as the distributor turns 25.

Welcoming more than 450 people through the doors, CybersecCon brought together vendors, partners and end users interested in hearing more about the ever-expanding cyber threat landscape.

“Chillisoft is 25 years old this year. I think in New Zealand it’s quite an achievement to get to 25 as an IT company… we’re still 100 per cent Kiwi-owned, and for the last five years it’s been a great honour for me to lead the 25 dedicated cyber security professionals here in Auckland,” CEO Alex Teh said.

“CybersecCon started with 100 registrations and probably around 60 people turned up on the day,” Teh said, and 2023 saw more than 600 registrations.

In attendance at the event, Qualys Australia and New Zealand channel director Paul Digby told Reseller News that the recently inked relationship with Chillisoft will “amplify” Qualys’ local presence.

“[With Chillisoft] we’ve got an extension of Qualys in-country, with feet on the street and local people that partners can reach out to,” he said.

“We’re very optimistic and positive about the opportunities in New Zealand… out partnership with Chillisoft is very much a strategic one – we’re in for the long term.”

With the expanded presence into New Zealand, Digby said they are actively onboarding new partners – “you’re going to see us be a lot more active in the marketplace.”

At the CybersecCon gala dinner the 2023 Partner Awards were presented, with Fiji’s VT Solutions handed ESET Partner of the Year.

BTG Limited won Imperva Partner of the Year, while InPhySec Security took home the Netskope Partner Excellence Award. Mimecast Partner of the Year went to Datacom, while VT Solutions won Mimecast Acceleration Partner of the Year.

Meanwhile, Cyber Excellence awards went to Fraser Dawson of Mainfreight for SOC Analyst of the Year, Nancy Taneja of Te Whatu Ora – Health NZ won Cybersec Woman of the Year, and Tony Allwood of Silverfern Farms took home CISO of the Year.