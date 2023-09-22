Dynatrace joins New Zealand AoG Marketplace

New to the Dynatrace platform, Auckland Transport dissects the key aspects of high-level observability.

Credit: Dreamstime

Unified observability and security vendor Dynatrace has been accepted as an official supplier on the New Zealand All-of-Government (AoG) Marketplace.

Government organisations can now access a range of Dynatrace services through a quotation method rather than a tender process.

The AoG Marketplace provides agencies with a simplified procurement process of products and services along with associated security assurance processes supporting the Government’s digital strategy for Aotearoa.

The Dynatrace platform already supports several New Zealand public sector agencies with availability for mission-critical digital services through broad and deep observability, reduced complexity and continuous runtime application security as well as the most advanced AIOps insights and intelligent automation from data at scale.

“We’re looking forward to bringing our high-performance, reliable and secure platform to the New Zealand public sector to support the development of new products, improve government service customer experience and accelerate innovation,” Dynatrace regional director Janne Halonen said.

“By taking advantage of the capabilities of a unified observability and security platform, New Zealand government agencies will be best placed to deliver compelling, secure digital experiences. The result will be improved levels of satisfaction among citizens and a better experience for employees.”

Dynatrace has offices in Wellington and Auckland and has key partners including AWS, Datacom, DXC, Deloitte, Fujitsu, GKC and Microsoft.

Auckland Transport is one customer new to the Dynatrace platform.

During the Dynatrace Innovate conference in Sydney, head of infrastructure, Geoff Tribble discussed their decision to adopt the software platform, particularly as a data-driven organisation.

He said the company has been on a journey since last year in migrating a number of its applications from on-premises to the cloud. And while he credited Azure’s monitoring capability, Dynatrace’s observability function, takes it to a new level of insights on what’s happening at the application layer.

“The goal is to understand what’s going on in the environment so that there’s technically zero impact to customers and clients, both internally from the systems that other business units need to use, but also the traveling public who need to know where is their train, bus or ferry? Because that data is important to them as well,” he said.

“Dynatrace has put some resources in to help us on the journey and that's been absolutely key for us.”

In the lead up to using Dynatrace, Tribble said as it was predominantly an on-premises infrastructure environment and it was using Microsoft SCOM [Systems Centre Operations Manager].

“Getting that observability to understand what's going on in what is effectively a very complex IT environment - there’s IoT sensors, GPS and passenger data coming off the bus, train or ferry.

“It has a massive flow on effect and we’ll be able to pinpoint when and where things aren’t right.”