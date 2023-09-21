Menu
ComCom pushes telcos to unpack 'bundles of confusion'

ComCom pushes telcos to unpack 'bundles of confusion'

Regulator invites feedback on new draft disclosure guidelines.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Tristan Gilbertson (Commerce Commission)

Tristan Gilbertson (Commerce Commission)

Credit: Supplied

The Commerce Commission has released draft guidelines requiring telcos to unpack bundled offers so consumers can compare prices and make informed choices.

Telecommunications Commissioner Tristan Gilbertson said the commission had become increasingly concerned about the transparency and comparability of bundle pricing and marketing.

In many cases the marketing of bundled services was confusing and lacked clarity on the cost of the various components.

“The rapid growth in bundles, particularly energy and broadband bundles, has made the need for greater transparency even more important," Gilbertson said.

Bundles could be convenient but could also come with hidden costs. Energy and broadband bundles, for example, could deliver sharp broadband pricing but result in higher power pricing. 

Higher power prices could quickly erode any benefit consumers thought they were getting and even leave some worse off.

“We want to unpack the confusion Kiwi consumers are experiencing by requiring providers to disclose all key information upfront so that consumers know exactly what they’re signing up for," Gilbertson said.

Because of persistent quality of service issues and ongoing high levels of consumer complaints, Parliament amended the Telecommunications Act in 2018 and tasked the commission with improving the quality of service telecommunications retailers provide to consumers.

The proposed guidelines include disclosure if electricity or gas was cheaper outside of a bundle with the same provider

If goods such as fridges, TVs, or vacuum cleaners were included in a bundle, then the recommended retail price should be disclosed upfront.

If consumers can’t switch one part of a bundle without losing another (for example, being unable to switch your electricity provider without losing your broadband), this also needed to be prominently disclosed.

Consumers should also be clearly told what they’ll need to repay if they cancel a bundled service and all prices in the bundle should be displayed inclusive of GST.

Currently, energy prices are often shown exclusive of GST while broadband priceswere  inclusive.

Gilbertson said the commission welcomed feedback on the draft guidelines. The consultation paper can be found on the commission’s website.

Last year, the commission took similar action to improve the tansparency of telco plans.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags broadbandenergyTelecommunicationselectricitycompetitionCommerce Commission

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

​Partners, distributors and vendors came together in the pursuit golfing glory as the EDGE Cup returned in style at the iconic Twin Waters Golf Club on Sunshine Coast, in association with HP.

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP
Show Comments
 