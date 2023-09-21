ComCom pushes telcos to unpack 'bundles of confusion'

Tristan Gilbertson (Commerce Commission) Credit: Supplied

The Commerce Commission has released draft guidelines requiring telcos to unpack bundled offers so consumers can compare prices and make informed choices.

Telecommunications Commissioner Tristan Gilbertson said the commission had become increasingly concerned about the transparency and comparability of bundle pricing and marketing.

In many cases the marketing of bundled services was confusing and lacked clarity on the cost of the various components.

“The rapid growth in bundles, particularly energy and broadband bundles, has made the need for greater transparency even more important," Gilbertson said.

Bundles could be convenient but could also come with hidden costs. Energy and broadband bundles, for example, could deliver sharp broadband pricing but result in higher power pricing.

Higher power prices could quickly erode any benefit consumers thought they were getting and even leave some worse off.

“We want to unpack the confusion Kiwi consumers are experiencing by requiring providers to disclose all key information upfront so that consumers know exactly what they’re signing up for," Gilbertson said.

Because of persistent quality of service issues and ongoing high levels of consumer complaints, Parliament amended the Telecommunications Act in 2018 and tasked the commission with improving the quality of service telecommunications retailers provide to consumers.

The proposed guidelines include disclosure if electricity or gas was cheaper outside of a bundle with the same provider

If goods such as fridges, TVs, or vacuum cleaners were included in a bundle, then the recommended retail price should be disclosed upfront.

If consumers can’t switch one part of a bundle without losing another (for example, being unable to switch your electricity provider without losing your broadband), this also needed to be prominently disclosed.

Consumers should also be clearly told what they’ll need to repay if they cancel a bundled service and all prices in the bundle should be displayed inclusive of GST.

Currently, energy prices are often shown exclusive of GST while broadband priceswere inclusive.

Gilbertson said the commission welcomed feedback on the draft guidelines. The consultation paper can be found on the commission’s website.

Last year, the commission took similar action to improve the tansparency of telco plans.