One NZ taps Google Cloud to transform itself and its customers

One NZ will offer customised Google Cloud software-as-a-service solutions via its cloud marketplace.

Tony Baird (One NZ) Credit: Supplied

One New Zealand and Google Cloud have sealed a five-year partnership to bolster cloud transformation and accelerate digitisation.

The agreement will involve both a modernisation of One NZ's infrastructure and a joint go-to-market with tailored software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings to deliver easy access to cloud-based tools for businesses..

Google Cloud, which is building a local cloud region in Auckland, will work with One NZ to bring digital solutions, including data and analytics technologies, AI tools, Google Workspace and security solutions, to the telco’s customers.

One NZ will also offer customised software-as-a-service solutions, via the telco’s cloud marketplace, aimed at fully digitising SMBs to help them scale, accelerate the pace of innovation and build better customer experiences.

"We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with Google Cloud, to help us modernise and simplify our own systems and infrastructure, and also create a step change in productivity for our customers,” said Mike Purchase, interim chief enterprise director at One NZ,

The collaboration is a part of One NZ’s broader business and technology transformation plan, paving the way to become a cloud-first organisation.

One NZ will use Google Cloud’s infrastructure to simplify its IT environment onto a scalable and resilient platform, with a goal of streamlining core operations to improve customer experiences and optimise costs.

Tapping Google Cloud’s security solutions and Mandiant Consulting services, One NZ’s end-to-end operations will also be further strengthened by advanced threat protection and customer data security.



“By bringing together the best of Google Cloud and One NZ, we are making cloud solutions more accessible for Kiwi businesses, so they can focus on building for scale and unlocking new business models to be more competitive on the global stage," said Caroline Rainsford, country director of Google New Zealand

Tony Baird, chief technology officer at One New Zealand said, Google Cloud had been a key partner across the telco's technology stack for some years.

"We look forward to bringing their pedigree of innovation in data, AI, and networking to support our strategy," he said.

As reported last week, One NZ backed away from an earlier digital transformation dubbed "Digital Accelerator" and wrote off $64.1 million of investment in the year to 31 March 2023.

An investor day presentation said a business support systems modernisation programme was proving challenging and One NZ had "pivoted" back to work with its existing vendors.

"We took the decision to switch from building an entirely new IT system for the business to a series of upgrades of our existing systems instead," One NZ spokesperson Matt Flood told Reseller News.

One NZ had assessed the work completed and reused what it could, he said.

In July, Google Cloud joined hyperscale cloud rivals Microsoft and AWS in negotiating a cloud framework agreement with the NZ government.