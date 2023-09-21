Databricks doubles A/NZ headcount after two-year hiring frenzy

With plans to hire more during the next 12 months.

Adam Beavis (Databricks) Credit: YouTube

Databricks has announced it as more than doubled its headcount to over 150 employees across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), with plans to hire more during the next 12 months.

The hiring frenzy, according to the software vendor, was a result of growing customer demand and claimed it was one of the fastest growing software companies with over US$1.5 billion in its revenue run rate.

“As businesses of all sizes look to drive greater insights by leveraging their data, Databricks wants to ensure that they are supported by teams that understand their local needs and requirements,” said Adam Beavis, A/NZ vice president and country manager for Databricks.

“Today, organisations across multiple sectors recognise the absolute criticality of harnessing the power of their data to drive business growth. We are committed to supporting them every step of the way on their data journeys and as they increasingly adopt AI [artificial intelligence] technologies.”

News of Databricks’ doubled headcount comes a month after it hired Beavis in August to lead its A/NZ business and drive data lakehouse adoption across a range of industries, including retail, enterprise, FSI, digital natives, government and natural resources, mining and utilities.

It also comes months after the vendor hired former Salesforce veteran Cecily Ng as its general manager for ASEAN to drive lakehouse adoption and strengthen its presence across the region.