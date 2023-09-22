Menu
ITNewcom rebrands as Ara Digital

ITNewcom rebrands as Ara Digital

Rebrand follows separation from law firm Minter Ellison last year.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Kim Gordon (Ara Digital)

Kim Gordon (Ara Digital)

Credit: Supplied

The former New Zealand arm of IT advisory business ITNewcom has rebranded as Ara Digital, te reo for "pathway".

The three partners in the business agreed that was the right fit for their team as they work to support clients on their own path, clearing the way to digital optimisation. 

ITNewcom was founded in Sydney 1997 and expanded to New Zealand in 2015. In 2017, both the Australian and New Zealand companies merged with Australian law firm Minter Ellison.  

Then, last year, the New Zealand business separated from Minter Ellison to become a New Zealand owned and operated, led by managing partner Kim Gordon and partners Alistair Mascarenhas and Kevin Robinson.

All have experience in IT strategy, procurement, governance, change and operations across various public and private sector organisations. 

After becoming a Kiwi business and evolving their business strategy, the partners felt it was time to create a new identity that reflected the communities they lived in and served. 

“Having the right technology in place for Aotearoa New Zealand has never been more pressing in this post-Covid era," Gordon said. 

While consumer demand for a digital experience, coupled with rapid advancements in AI technologies could pressure decision-makers into acting fast, Mascarenhas said it was important to make the most of technologies to optimise outcomes. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags consultingMinter EllisonITNewcomIT advisoryAra Digital

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023

The 2023 SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit was held in Vietnam and marked the culmination of a three-day channel event with more than 170 participants from 14 countries gathered to strengthen business connections, share insights and best practices. Top partners were also recognised for their efforts in 2023.

SentinelOne APJ Partner Summit 2023
EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
Show Comments
 