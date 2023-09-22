ITNewcom rebrands as Ara Digital

Kim Gordon (Ara Digital) Credit: Supplied

The former New Zealand arm of IT advisory business ITNewcom has rebranded as Ara Digital, te reo for "pathway".

The three partners in the business agreed that was the right fit for their team as they work to support clients on their own path, clearing the way to digital optimisation.

ITNewcom was founded in Sydney 1997 and expanded to New Zealand in 2015. In 2017, both the Australian and New Zealand companies merged with Australian law firm Minter Ellison.

Then, last year, the New Zealand business separated from Minter Ellison to become a New Zealand owned and operated, led by managing partner Kim Gordon and partners Alistair Mascarenhas and Kevin Robinson.

All have experience in IT strategy, procurement, governance, change and operations across various public and private sector organisations.

After becoming a Kiwi business and evolving their business strategy, the partners felt it was time to create a new identity that reflected the communities they lived in and served.

“Having the right technology in place for Aotearoa New Zealand has never been more pressing in this post-Covid era," Gordon said.

While consumer demand for a digital experience, coupled with rapid advancements in AI technologies could pressure decision-makers into acting fast, Mascarenhas said it was important to make the most of technologies to optimise outcomes.