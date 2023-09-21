Menu
The Instillery, CyberCX crowned top Zscaler partners

2023 A/NZ Zscaler partner awards announced.

Foad Farrokhnia (Zscaler)

Zscaler has crowned its top Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) partners for 2023.

New Zealand partner The Instillery was recognised, winning Service Innovation Partner of the Year. CyberCX also took home Momentum Partner of the Year. 

The top Partner of the Year award went to Telstra, while Optus took home the Solution Provider of the Year award and Sekuro was handed Creative Partner of the Year. 

Zscaler said these awards recognise the contributions made by partners in delivering value, driving growth and enhancing customer experiences. 

"Zscaler has developed a strong bench of partners in the Australia and New Zealand markets that have consistently gone above and beyond to help our customers in their security journeys," said Foad Farrokhnia, vice president channels, alliances and ecosystems for Asia Pacific and Japan at Zscaler. 

"These partners have shown dedication, innovation, and commitment to customer success to truly set them apart. We extend our congratulations to all the winners and we are excited to continue these partnerships to drive zero trust adoption in Australia and New Zealand."

In February, The Instillery deepened its relationship with Zscaler and its commitment to zero trust by ascending to the vendor's highest partnership tier, meaning it could deliver deployment services and support on Zscaler’s behalf.


