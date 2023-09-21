Schneider Electric inks Ingram Micro NZ partnership

Jason Langley (Ingram Micro) Credit: Supplied

Schneider Electric has partnered with Ingram Micro for New Zealand distribution, expanding an existing global relationship.

The new agreement adds to Schneider Electric’s existing relationship with Dicker Data.

The vendor says the dual distribution strategy will better serve its local partners, increase market share and support its Australasia-Pacific regional growth trajectory.

“We are pleased to announce this collaboration with Ingram Micro in New Zealand, building on the work done with them in overseas markets and aligns our relationship with them across New Zealand and Australia,” said Schneider Electric business vice president Joe Craparotta.

“Ingram Micro is likewise a strong global organisation, and it has a long-standing relationship with the APC brand of Schneider Electric that has now entered its third decade.

“In New Zealand, Ingram Micro will help Schneider Electric extend our reach across the country. With the accelerated growth in data centres as a consequence of the hybrid IT architecture that continues to underpin the digital economy, it is vital that technology vendors can deliver and service the ever-expanding channel partner ecosystem.”

Ingram Micro’s vertical Advanced Solutions Group, which specialises in helping partners to deliver complex enterprise-class technology solutions, will bolster Schneider Electric’s internet of things (IoT), edge, big data and sustainability offerings, Craparotta said.

“Helping companies to deliver sophisticated solutions for the digital-first economy is a larger part of our purpose and a key motivator behind establishing our Advanced Solutions Group,” said Ingram Micro New Zealand managing director Jason Langley.

“The right technology solutions are the enabler for true market differentiation, and we are looking forward to supporting Schneider Electric and its network as a valued part of our business.”