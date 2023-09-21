Menu
Schneider Electric inks Ingram Micro NZ partnership

Schneider Electric inks Ingram Micro NZ partnership

Add to relationship with Dicker Data for dual distribution.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Jason Langley (Ingram Micro)

Jason Langley (Ingram Micro)

Credit: Supplied

Schneider Electric has partnered with Ingram Micro for New Zealand distribution, expanding an existing global relationship. 

The new agreement adds to Schneider Electric’s existing relationship with Dicker Data. 

The vendor says the dual distribution strategy will better serve its local partners, increase market share and support its Australasia-Pacific regional growth trajectory. 

“We are pleased to announce this collaboration with Ingram Micro in New Zealand, building on the work done with them in overseas markets and aligns our relationship with them across New Zealand and Australia,” said Schneider Electric business vice president Joe Craparotta. 

“Ingram Micro is likewise a strong global organisation, and it has a long-standing relationship with the APC brand of Schneider Electric that has now entered its third decade.

“In New Zealand, Ingram Micro will help Schneider Electric extend our reach across the country. With the accelerated growth in data centres as a consequence of the hybrid IT architecture that continues to underpin the digital economy, it is vital that technology vendors can deliver and service the ever-expanding channel partner ecosystem.”

Ingram Micro’s vertical Advanced Solutions Group, which specialises in helping partners to deliver complex enterprise-class technology solutions, will bolster Schneider Electric’s internet of things (IoT), edge, big data and sustainability offerings, Craparotta said. 

“Helping companies to deliver sophisticated solutions for the digital-first economy is a larger part of our purpose and a key motivator behind establishing our Advanced Solutions Group,” said Ingram Micro New Zealand managing director Jason Langley. 

“The right technology solutions are the enabler for true market differentiation, and we are looking forward to supporting Schneider Electric and its network as a valued part of our business.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Ingram MicroSchneider Electric

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

​Partners, distributors and vendors came together in the pursuit golfing glory as the EDGE Cup returned in style at the iconic Twin Waters Golf Club on Sunshine Coast, in association with HP.

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP
Show Comments
 