Tech Users Association outlines digital priorities for general election

The Technology Users Association (TUANZ) has released the last of six position papers outlining its favoured policies for the election next month.

TUANZ suggested positions are:

1. Ensure users are at the centre of our use of AI

"While the exponential growth of AI presents amazing opportunities, it also presents challenges as tech companies and decision makers fail to adequately consider the needs of end users," TUANZ said.

This could lead to opaque AI systems, biased algorithms, intrusive data collection practices, systems that lack transparency, and ineffective mechanisms for feedback or redress. Users could have limited control and understanding of their personal information, eroding trust in AI.

We should also be mindful of any increases to inequity that AI or its proliferation may bring about.

AI’s ability to process personal data may compromise privacy as data is collected, stored, and used without consent or knowledge. The lack of robust regulations and ethical frameworks surrounding AI will exacerbate the problem, leaving individuals vulnerable to the misuse and exploitation of their private data.



Recommendations

Develop an holistic national AI strategy.

Encourage the adoption of ethical AI principles by the NZ technology sector.

Develop comprehensive privacy and data protection regulations.

Invest in AI education and workforce development.

2. Address increasing digital inequity

"Digital equity exists when everyone can access and effectively use digital technologies to participate in our society, democracy and economy," TUANZ said. "Digital inclusion is the means to achieving the end goal of equity."

TUANZ said its members feel COVID-19 further highlighted the digital divide in New Zealand and that this inequity must be addressed to prevent the divide from widening. The cost of living crisis was also making it harder for stretched families and whanau to access the digital essentials as affordability becomes an increasing issue.

This was further exacerbated by the cost of devices and the lack of digital skills in the family.

Recommendations



Make digital literacy and proficiency for all New Zealanders a priority for government.

Support the concept and development of affordable connectivity services.

Support the co-development and invest in programmes to deliver services to improve digital capability among those that are currently unable to make the most of the opportunities.

3. Improve security and safety online

"Cyber and online security is an issue that is never going to go away; it just keeps getting bigger every year," TUANZ said. "An increased reliance on digital devices post-pandemic and the growing number of open platforms and interconnected systems has created more opportunities for cyber criminals."

More detailed insights into the key lessons learned from cyber incidents was needed to help organisations effectively focus their investments and efforts against current attacks.

Online scams have also emerged as a rapidly growing problem, posing significant threats especially to individual users.

Recommendations



Develop a new national cyber security strategy.

Implement guidelines on cyber security disclosures.

Implement an improved Government digital identity system.

Develop comprehensive privacy and data protection regulations.

Instruct relevant Government agencies to develop public-private partnerships in specific industries.