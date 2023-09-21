Menu
Eclipse enterprise Java gathers steam, MicroProfile slips

Eclipse enterprise Java gathers steam, MicroProfile slips

Eclipse survey of enterprise Java developers shows Jakarta EE use on the rise, MicroProfile losing ground to Spring, and Kubernetes and microservices to be the top community priorities.

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Jakarta EE, the Eclipse Foundation’s enterprise Java, has gained converts while usage of Eclipse’s MicroProfile microservices architecture for Java has fallen, according to Eclipse’s annual Jakarta EE Developer Survey Report for 2023.

Since arriving September 2022, Jakarta EE 10 usage has grown to 17% of the enterprise Java developers surveyed, according to the report, released September 19. Eclipse also found that 17% of the respondents run Jakarta EE 9 in production, up from 14% in 2022; 28% currently run Jakarta EE 8 in production, vs. 24% in 2022. More than 60% of respondents have migrated to Jakarta EE or plan to do so within the next six to 24 months.

Jakarta EE ranks second as a framework for building cloud native applications, with 53% using it, behind Spring and Spring Boot at 66%. The use of Jakarta EE for cloud-native apps remained the same percentage as in 2022, while Spring and Spring Boot rose 9%. Eclipse’s MicroProfile, in third place, saw its share decline from 30% in 2022 to 26% this year. Both Spring and MicroProfile rely on some Jakarta EE specifications.

The 2023 Jakarta EE Developer Survey Report also revealed the top five community priorities for Jakarta EE among respondents:

  1. Better support for Kubernetes.
  2. Better support for microservices.
  3. Adapt to Java SE (Standard Edition) innovations such as records and virtual threads.
  4. Better support for serverless.
  5. Improved support for testing and a faster pace of innovation.

Conducted from mid-March to late-May, the survey tallied responses from 2,203 participants, with the goal of helping Java ecosystem stakeholders better understand requirements, priorities, and perceptions of enterprise developer communities. A bit more than half of participants identified as developers, followed by architects, team leaders, development managers, and others.

Eclipse took over stewardship of enterprise Java, formerly known as Java EE, from Oracle in 2017. The Jakarta EE platform and profile specifications range from web and core profiles to batch, concurrency, and data specifications. Jakarta EE now is positioned as bringing enterprise Java to the cloud.

Other findings of the 2023 Jakarta EE Developer Survey Report:

  • 28% of respondents will develop cloud-native applications to replace some or all existing services.
  • 23% report that more than 80% of their Java systems are currently deployed in the cloud.
  • The Jakarta EE community wants to adopt innovations from Java SE (30%).
  • 24% will modify existing applications for migration to the cloud. Some 22% already run Java applications in the cloud, up from 18% last year.
  • The top five cloud platform providers among respondents were Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Alibaba Cloud, and IBM Cloud.

Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

​Partners, distributors and vendors came together in the pursuit golfing glory as the EDGE Cup returned in style at the iconic Twin Waters Golf Club on Sunshine Coast, in association with HP.

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP
Show Comments
 