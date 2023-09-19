Menu
ALE expands A/NZ Nokia distie deal

Includes a “broader end-to-end integrated portfolio” for network-related solutions.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise has expanded its distribution agreement with Nokia for the Australia and New Zealand region.

The expanded partnership, according to ALE, provides a “broader end-to-end integrated portfolio” for network-related solutions.

ARN understands the two companies are actively trying to find new reseller partners right now, with full training and certification on offer.

Maud Holvast, country manager for A/NZ at ALE, said that across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, ALE has seen an increase of 30 per cent in joint orders between the two companies.

One example, she continued, is the delivery of hybrid passive optical network (PON) solutions to the hospitality and building and construction industries.

In a statement, the distributor claimed both ALE and Nokia offer “multiple complementary solution sets,” named 'blueprints' that target specific industries, which, in addition to hospitality and building and construction, also include redevelopment, commercial real estate and build to rent, ARN understands.

This was backed up by comments from Nokia Asia Pacific and Japan regional head of partner sales Velinda Lawrie.

“Our joint solution blueprints provide a unique offering in the marketplace which helps our partners win a bigger slice of the enterprise digital transformation pie, knowing that the solution is fully supported and works in complex environments,” she added.

Nokia’s extended distribution agreement comes months after ALE extended its partnership with Wavelink in July for technical resources, training programs and support services.

Additionally, Wavelink's extended agreement also saw it work with ALE on joint marketing initiatives, sales strategies and channel programs.



