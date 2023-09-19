Snow Software eyes A/NZ growth through redesigned partner programme

Matt Wolfe (Snow Software) Credit: Supplied

Months after launching its redesigned partner programme, technology intelligence vendor Snow Software is eyeing the channel across Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) region to tap into future growth prospects.



According to Matt Wolfe, Snow’s A/NZ partner business manager, the local region is ripe for growth “as we see more and more local businesses eager to gain full visibility into their IT landscape and drive efficient and cost-effective operations”.

“[This] has led to a more than 50 per cent increase year-on-year in terms of the business we do with our partners in Australia and New Zealand,” he said.

“We have partnered with various organisations including Data#3, Crayon, Fujitsu, TCS, Wipro and Datacom to ensure our products, services and global systems integrators (GSIs) are readily available to businesses in these markets.”

Regional growth plans are focused on targeting new customer segments and industries to expand market presence and partnerships alongside strengthening existing partnerships, Snow channel lead Vin Chumber said.

With over 20 people currently on the ground in the region, covering sales, partner management, marketing, technical support, customer value and success management functions, Wolfe said the local team was “strategically built” to align with regional demands and opportunities.

The redesigned merit-based programme, which was revealed in July, has four tiers: Advisor, Specialist, Expert and Genius. Partners can choose their tier based on size, capabilities and business model.

It features discount structures, a partner portal, a partner rewards programme, updated training and certifications, co-marketing opportunities and sales shadowing opportunities, Chumber said.

There is also an advisory board for partners to provide direct feedback to Snow on the programme and collaborate in the development of new solutions or features.

Chumber said that the redesigned partner programme, which gives “equal opportunity” for everyone to become a top-tier partner, aims to provide flexibility and capabilities for partners working in different markets and industries.

“We see this as vital for regions like Australia and New Zealand which have their own unique regional requirements and deserve the same level of support without being boxed into a rigid partner structure,” he added.