Christchurch-based Smudge helps Police with digital notebook development

Complementary applications to be rolled out nationwide for iPhone and desktop.

New Zealand Police is introducing a new home-grown intelligence, evidence and investigative tool, Digital Notebook, to support greater collaboration and efficiency.

Digital Notebook has two complementary applications, for iPhone and desktop.

The iPhone app gives officers a new way to capture information and evidence, allowing them to record duties, interviews, observations, actions and decisions; and capture a timeline of times, dates, places, people, signatures and events.

Digital Notebook Office for desktops allows approved users to search, view and export their own notebook entries, including for use in court.

The iPhone app is built by New Zealand Police ICT and its strategic partner for iPhone native applications, Christchurch-based iOS development specialist Smudge. The desktop application was built by Police ICT.

Digital Notebook is being implemented in stages across the country, between September 2023 and March 2024, with Police solely responsible for the deployment.

“The traditional paper notebook has been an essential tool for Police officers for many years," said Jevon McSkimming, deputy commissioner operational services. "Adding this tool to our digital suite will allow officers to do so much more and, over time, will replace the paper notebook.”

Digital Notebook was piloted with 65 staff across central district earlier this year and will launch there first, in September.

“From what I saw in the pilot, this could be a game-changer for Police,” said central district commander superintendent Scott Fraser.

“It’s the start of something new and exciting and the rest of our District is looking forward to experiencing the benefits first-hand.”

Smudge's relationship with New Zealand Police began in 2014 when it started work on an iOS app called OnDuty, the software cornerstone of a strategy to improve frontline policing by providing officers with iPhones.

OnDuty has since been deployed to over 9000 staff and expanded into a suite of applications that, the company said, collectively saved Police over 500,000 hours a year.



In 2017, Police undertook a proof of concept with SceneDoc to assess the usability of a digital notebook.

"It was not progressed beyond the proof of concept but did provide information that has helped inform the design and development of the current Digital Notebook," a spokesperson told Reseller News.