Menu
Christchurch-based Smudge helps Police with digital notebook development

Christchurch-based Smudge helps Police with digital notebook development

Complementary applications to be rolled out nationwide for iPhone and desktop.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Supplied

New Zealand Police is introducing a new home-grown intelligence, evidence and investigative tool, Digital Notebook, to support greater collaboration and efficiency. 

Digital Notebook has two complementary applications, for iPhone and desktop. 

The iPhone app gives officers a new way to capture information and evidence, allowing them to record duties, interviews, observations, actions and decisions; and capture a timeline of times, dates, places, people, signatures and events. 

Digital Notebook Office for desktops allows approved users to search, view and export their own notebook entries, including for use in court. 

The iPhone app is built by New Zealand Police ICT and its strategic partner for iPhone native applications, Christchurch-based iOS development specialist Smudge. The desktop application was built by Police ICT. 

Digital Notebook is being implemented in stages across the country, between September 2023 and March 2024, with Police solely responsible for the deployment. 

“The traditional paper notebook has been an essential tool for Police officers for many years," said Jevon McSkimming, deputy commissioner operational services. "Adding this tool to our digital suite will allow officers to do so much more and, over time, will replace the paper notebook.” 

Digital Notebook was piloted with 65 staff across central district earlier this year and will launch there first, in September.

“From what I saw in the pilot, this could be a game-changer for Police,” said central district commander superintendent Scott Fraser. 

“It’s the start of something new and exciting and the rest of our District is looking forward to experiencing the benefits first-hand.”

Smudge's relationship with New Zealand Police began in 2014 when it started work on an iOS app called OnDuty, the software cornerstone of a strategy to improve frontline policing by providing officers with iPhones. 

OnDuty has since been deployed to over 9000 staff and expanded into a suite of applications that, the company said, collectively saved Police over 500,000 hours a year.

In 2017, Police undertook a proof of concept with SceneDoc to assess the usability of a digital notebook. 

"It was not progressed beyond the proof of concept but did provide information that has helped inform the design and development of the current Digital Notebook," a spokesperson told Reseller News.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags appsiosiPhoneDevelopmentpolicenz police

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

​Partners, distributors and vendors came together in the pursuit golfing glory as the EDGE Cup returned in style at the iconic Twin Waters Golf Club on Sunshine Coast, in association with HP.

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP
Show Comments
 