Pure Storage appoints Nathan Hall as VP of APJ

Pure Storage has appointed Nathan Hall as its vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Based in Singapore, Hall will drive the data storage vendor’s sales and growth strategy for the region.

Hall has been with the vendor for over five years and was previously its vice president of Worldwide Systems Engineering, where he led the company’s global pre-sales engineering division.

“Nathan has a deep understanding of our customers and how Pure Storage technology can help them to succeed,” said Dan FitzSimons, chief revenue officer at Pure Storage.

“Under his leadership, we’re confident that Pure in APJ will continue its accelerated growth trajectory. Nathan has also spent considerable time in the region recently and has in-depth knowledge and appreciation of the diverse business cultures and customer needs.”

Hall is a seasoned technology leader with extensive experience in driving growth, strategy, and implementation agendas for customers.

This move is a recognition of his technical leadership and business acumen in the enterprise sector.

“I’m delighted and honoured by this appointment,” said Hall. “Pure Storage has been on a journey for over 10 years in APJ enabling our customers’ data platforms to continuously improve without downtime, all while ensuring those same customers never have to migrate for a tech refresh and never have to repurchase capacity.

“I can’t wait to help our customers achieve their business goals and continue the momentum we have in the region.”

At its Pure//Accelerate 2023 conference in Las Vegas early this year, the vendor emphasised it is “doubling down” on its partner strategy – which relies on a “channel scarcity model” – to drive business growth.

This means it is focused on helping current, loyal partners build strategies and expertise across all major markets, including APJ.