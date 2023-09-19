Menu
Ruby on Rails extends Docker support

Ruby on Rails extends Docker support

Now available in a beta, Rails 7.1 will generate all Dockerfiles needed for deployment, tuned for production use.

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: SasinTipchai / Shutterstock

With the beta release of Ruby on Rails 7.1, the Ruby-based web application framework now will produce all the Dockerfiles needed to deploy an application.

Unveiled September 13, Rails 7.1 beta 1 offers default Docker support. When generating a new application, the framework now will include Docker-related files in the application. These files are turned for production use with caching layers, multi-stage building to minimize large image sizes, and dependences needed whether developers use a JavaScript build environment or not.

Developers can access Rails 7.1 beta 1 from GitHub. Also in Rails 7.1:

  • Built-in support is offered for the Trilogy MySQL database adapter.
  • New applications can be generated by using the Bun JavaScript runtime.
  • Capabilities are featured for building an authentication system, to complement has_secure_password. For starters, normalizes declares an attribute normalization, to normalize attributes before saving to a database. Then, authenticate_by protects againt common timing attacks when a user is authenticated in a controller. Also, generates_token_for can be used to implement features such as password reset, and has_secure_password can verify the current password when updating the password.
  • Support for asynchronous queries has been expanded for Active Record, making it easier to run multiple, slow queries in parallel.
  • The perform_all_later method in Active Job was added to streamline the process of enqueuing large numbers of jobs simultaneously.
  • A new configuration method, config.autoload_lib(ignore:) has been introduced, to enhance the autoload paths of applications.

Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

​Partners, distributors and vendors came together in the pursuit golfing glory as the EDGE Cup returned in style at the iconic Twin Waters Golf Club on Sunshine Coast, in association with HP.

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP
Show Comments
 