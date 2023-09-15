John McCloskey appointed Lenovo A/NZ ISG lead

John McCloskey (Lenovo) Credit: Supplied

Lenovo has appointed John McCloskey as managing director for its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG).

Sydney-based McCloskey has over 25 years of experience in the IT industry across Europe and Australia, with the last 5 years as enterprise sales director for Veeam Software. Prior to Veeam, he spent 20 years with Dell.

As managing director, he is tasked with heading up Lenovo’s end-to-end solutions, managing the ISG team and driving growth across A/NZ.

“The evolving IT landscape demands smarter infrastructure solutions and Lenovo ISG is uniquely positioned to drive businesses toward accelerated digital transformation. I look forward to building on our successes and contributing to our vision of creating smarter technology for all,” he said.

Lenovo ISG Asia Pacific president Sumir Bhatia said McCloskey’s appointment is a “crucial step” in advancing its data centre business in the region.

“His arrival coincides with our strategic efforts to drive intelligent transformation. John's expertise and seasoned leadership will play a vital role in positioning Lenovo as the most trusted end-to-end technology partner and fostering successful customer and alliance partnerships,” Bhatia said.

Lenovo has made a number of new appointments in the A/NZ region this year, with Luke Skinner promoted to A/NZ channel lead, Silke Barlow tapped to lead Lenovo Australia and Angela Roberts promoted to NZ channel lead.